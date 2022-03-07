 The tradition returns: Annual pasty toss draws crowd despite cold, light snow | TheUnion.com
The tradition returns: Annual pasty toss draws crowd despite cold, light snow

By John Hart | Special to The Union
Grass Valley Mayor Ben Aguilar, right, aiming his pasty before throwing it at the target. Nevada City Mayor Duane Strawser, left, competed against his counterpart, though Aguilar brought back the Mayors Trophy to Grass Valley. The event was canceled last year because of the pandemic.
Paul Haas, the town crier, helps Grass Valley celebrate its Cornish heritage with the annual St. Piran's Day pasty toss on Saturday in the Grass Valley City Hall parking lot. The festivities occurred during cold, winter weather, with light snow falling at times. Haas started the festivities with the raising of the U.S. and Cornish flags. The Grass Valley Male Voice Choir sang the national anthem of the both countries.
Brittany Griffith holds Bandit, keeping the dog warm during light snowfall before Saturday’s event begins.
Della Aguilar throws a pasty.
Town Crier Paul Haas, judge of the pasty toss, reacts to Grass Valley Mayor Ben Aguilar’s pasty landing near the target. The pasties were made by Carol Kinyon, and contain organic dog food ingredients.
The American and Cornish flags were flown at Saturday’s event.
Kids get their chance to throw the pasties.

