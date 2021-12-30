The Top 5 overall stories of 2021

The pandemic — as well as the vaccines that became widely available this year — takes the top spot in the Top 5 overall stories of the year. Wildfire, an officer-involved shooting and this month’s record snow also appear on the list.

COVID-19, YEAR TWO

Earlier this year, Nevada County’s COVID-19 case numbers declined as the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines became widely available this spring.

Nevada County public schools returned to the classroom — intermittently — and full time in the fall. The introduction of the Delta variant to the region in August combined with a 10-day quarantine recommendation continues to affect attendance in schools.

According to California’s Employment Development Department, the county’s 6% unemployment rate at the start of 2021 was still recovering from the 15% high measured one month after “unessential” public and private institutions shut down in-person operations in March 2020.

Entrepreneurs who survived the capacity restrictions struggled to find a consistent workforce and “help wanted” signs lined storefronts on Broad and Mill streets. Despite appearances, data provided by the EDD showed the region’s employment rate tied with Santa Barbara County for ninth best of 58 counties in the state.

The perceived labor shortage was not the only added pressure to the region’s economy this year. The cost of everything — not just gasoline — went up. Nevada County’s contractors reckoned with increased lumber prices, potential home-buyers dealt with increased prices of real estate and cultivators’ profits waned in an over-saturated cannabis industry.

Now, the county’s case rate is double what it was in the most restrictive tier of a statewide system employed to limit indoor capacity and mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Businesses remain open.

The suicide rate remained stagnant for the first year of the pandemic, but the county’s Behavioral Health office reported that there were other ways that the quarantine and financial pressures imposed by COVID-19 affected the community’s mental health. Mental health providers reported an increased need for services, and a significant uptick in substance abuse.

Fetanyl overdoses doubled — 19 to 38 — from 2019 to 2020.

Twelve-year-old Judah Aginsky shows the arm where he received the COVID-19 vaccine at the county’s Whispering Pines vaccination clinic. Aginsky, who recently celebrated his birthday, had been looking forward to finally being of age for the vaccine. The clinic closed its doors in July.



WILDFIRE

The Bennett Fire encroached on Grass Valley in August, but the growing intensity of California’s wildfires was felt beyond the 60 acres lost near Whispering Pines Lane. The Caldor Fire’s threat was felt across the Tahoe National Forest and the Eastern Sierra. South Lake Tahoe was evacuated as the Caldor Fire eventually consumed 221,775 acres and 782 structures on its periphery.

Locally, Caldor compounded the Dixie Fire’s effects on Nevada County’s air quality — hazardous for weeks in August — but the crisis received national attention due to the high-value homes close to the lake itself.

Public and private organizations based in west county are coordinating to promote and facilitate defensible spaces. Curators procured an interpretive exhibit in Truckee that relayed the Nisenan’s 13,000-year-old perspective on fire and forest stewardship .

The Fire Safe Council of Nevada County, a volunteer-based organization dedicated to preventing wildfires, received $5 million dollars from Cal Fire, just over a month after the nonprofit’s former accountant claimed the organization could not account for over $350,000 between July and November 2020. An audit indicated that many of the claims had merit, but stated that in most cases the council appeared to be taking steps to remedy the items of concern. The audit made no accusation of wrongdoing.

Firefighters work a firing operation to burn fire fuels ahead of the head of the Bennett Fire.



OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

Ariella “Sage” Crawford was shot and killed Feb. 4 in front of her two children.

A dash cam video shows two deputies, who originally responded to a call for service in the area, approaching Crawford as she is walking with her two children in the middle of the street. Crawford can be seen brandishing a knife in the video, and is yelling and screaming at both officers.

At one point, Crawford runs toward one of the officers while brandishing the knife. One deputy unsuccessfully attempts to taser her, before a second officer fires five shots at her with his handgun.

Crawford was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

The incident, framed in a nationwide debate over the shooting deaths of unarmed citizens, begged a bigger question about local authorities’ relationship with mental health. Members of the Community Oversight Taskforce, as well as the estate of Gabriel Strickland — who was fatally shot Jan. 1, 2020, by officers — requested the California Attorney General investigate the death of John Anderson, a witness who testified in Strickland’s civil case against the Sheriff’s Office.

A coroner’s report states that Anderson died of a medical emergency stemming from methamphetamine use.

MINING

Rise Gold, the company that purchased the Idaho-Maryland Mine, is still awaiting the county’s environmental impact report on a project that would reopen over 50 miles of tunnels underneath the city of Grass Valley.

The draft Environmental Impact Report for the project, the next major step in the process, has been ongoing for months.

Community Environmental Advocates — a foundation that unified the efforts of three local advocacy groups: Rural Quality Coalition, Citizens Looking At Impacts of Mining, and Citizens Advocating Responsible Development — has hosted a number of protests.

SNOW

After the third driest year in the Nevada Irrigation District’s 100-year record, La Niña offered a glimmer of hope for recovery for the special district and the state.

Lake Tahoe fell below its natural rim over the summer. The threat of wildfires remained until a wet late-October rain brought nearly 20 inches in one week.

The positive outlook faded as the earth dried throughout November.

The precipitation was inconsistent, as recent storm totals brought 15 inches of snow to the Grass Valley and Nevada City areas, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Rowe. While 31,000 households within Nevada County’s boundaries endured one- to two-day outages, or more, from tree downed-power lines, North Lake Tahoe’s ski resorts established a 10-foot base. As of Thursday afternoon, 18,412 PG&E customers in Nevada County remained without power.

“Most have been without power since the storm started on Monday morning,” said PG&E Marketing and Communications representative Megan McFarland.

Since the water year began Oct. 1, 32.59 inches of liquid equivalent — rain and snow melt— of precipitation has fallen. That’s compared to the 30-year average of 18.42 inches during the same time.

Snow accumulates along Main and Commercial Streets in downtown Nevada City, where several inches of snow were recorded.



Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com