Staff Writer
Silver Springs High School held their graduation ceremony last night with hundreds of friends and family in attendance at 140 Park Avenue in Grass Valley.
Principal Marty Mathiesen shook hands with each graduate and led the ceremony.
Two students also spoke to the crowd. Bradley Harris and Nia Woods, who told their stories of success as well as reflections on their experiences at Silver Springs High School.
Harris said that when he enrolled in Silver Springs High School, he thought he would struggle, but now he was thankful that he did because of the support and care he received from the teachers and the administration.
“It’s a good community,” Harris said. “They welcomed me with open arms.”
Speaking to the crowd at commencement, Harris spoke of his struggles primarily due to the loss of three of his close family members: Yvonne Lee, his grandmother; Ronnie Hall, his uncle; and Michelle Lee, his aunt.
“After I lost my family, I wanted to give up. I kept a promise to them to graduate on time. I had to keep that promise,” Harris said.
Silver Springs teachers and leaders pay attention to each student and there are consequences for poor choices and for good choices, according to Harris.
He remembers two school incentive trips, one to a San Francisco Giants baseball game and another time where Principal Mathieson brought students sailing on the San Francisco Bay as a reward for his positive efforts at Silver.
“That was something I’m never going to forget,” Harris said.
Nia Woods also spoke at Silver Springs last night, sharing her gratitude for the teachers who helped her to succeed.
“They want you to succeed here, Woods said. “They care about you as an individual.”
Woods said her favorite subject was English and she liked how the teacher gave real-world assignments such as a persuasive essay debating Measure V [that was designed to reduce the threat of wildfires and improve disaster readiness and evacuation safety].
Woods had attended five different high schools and her family had moved 14 times during her high school career.
When speaking to the audience, she reflected on all that happened during the COVID school closures in addition to the loss she experienced with the violent death of a family member and loss of a friend.
The teachers choose three adjectives to describe each graduate and when names are announced, the three descriptive words are included, giving the student credit for qualities such as intelligent, creative or enthusiastic, according to Woods.
“The thing about Silver is they want every person to be seen,” Woods said. “They are making a big effort to make graduation nice for the kids, but also for the families.”