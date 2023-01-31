Staff Writer
“I’m a firm believer that strength training is the fountain of youth,” trainer and coach Jeff Garten said. “It builds your immune system, bone density. When we hit 30, our bone density and muscle density starts to decline. By strength training, you’re improving your quality of life.”
Garten opened a new strength training gym called The Strength Farm in Grass Valley off of Sutton Road about three months ago, and the knowledge behind his program makes it a unique approach to fitness.
Classes start early in the morning, and no more than 10 clients work out at a time.
“There’s no age limit here. Guys and girls, there’s something for everyone. …We modify to fit your needs. If you’ve never lifted a weight in your life, we’ve got something for you,” Garten said.
The 9 a.m. class had been programming for nine weeks out of a 10-week cycle. That particular day the class was doing “one rep max.” This means, they lift the maximum amount of weight possible, one time.
“Whatever you can do in one rep. Everything we do is about percentages of that one rep max. Next week, when we start the cycle over, it will be six sets of 10 reps at 50% of your one rep max,” Garten explained. “It’s about strength building.”
The program varies. Garten said it’s called hypertrophy training.
“Hypertrophy training is a fancy word for muscle growth. … Your cells tear and rip and you grow more muscle. It happens with lighter weight and higher reps. We do both. Like we do sets of 10 with low weight and then sets of one rep with high weight,” Garten said.
Dedicated clients love the hour-long class, he said, and the support and coaching they get from Garten.
“The way we do it is high weight with the proper form. And the key is this guy right here, encouraging us,” Kela Madeiros said.
Madeiros is a 32-year-old mother of three children and works in real estate.
“If you want to see the changes in your body, you have to lift heavy,” Madeiros said.
Garten addressed the common myth about gaining bulk.
“Everything we do is about strength building. A lot of people say, ‘I don’t want to get bulky,’ which is the most false statement. It would take you years of lifting live weight and intense training to get bulky,” Garten said.
The average class is an hour with strength and barbell training for about 30 minutes and conditioning for about 8 to 12 minutes.
“We always have a warm up and a 10-minute cool down. Stretching and mobility. This helps avoid injury. I am a firm believer in form over weight. The lift has to be done correctly. If it’s sloppy, we lower the weight. We don’t just add weight, that’s called ego lifting,” Garten said.
Garten shared his knowledge about nutrition as well. A high-protein diet is required for strength training.
Madeiros said she doesn’t follow a restrictive diet.
“If I’m going to get all my protein in for the day, I have to eat high-protein meals and snacks every three hours. Like this morning, I had a high-protein oatmeal, after this I’ll have a shake, and then I’ll have a snack, then I’ll have lunch, then I’ll have another snack, and then I have dinner. … I eat lots of stuff as well. I still eat carbs, I love sugar. I do try to avoid eating out at restaurants,” Madeiros said.
Garten understands there has to be a balance. He believes in the 80/20 rule, meaning eat healthy 80% of the time and enjoy yourself 20% of the time.
“The oldest rule in the book is: you can’t out train a bad diet. So, if you’re eating like crap, it’s not going to benefit you much. Food is fuel, life is about balance,” Garten said.
The gym has a supportive vibe. As clients are coached on their form, spotted by Garten and others in the class, and meet their challenge, cheers break out for each other.
Wesley and Tamara Hendriksen, who are both nurses, work out together almost every day. Wesley Hendriksen lifted 295 pounds for his “one rep max.” The rest of his 10-week program will be percentages of that weight. Hendriksen and his wife have been strength training for about seven years, and it helps them at their jobs as well.
“It’s transitional strength. I want you to get strong here in the gym, so you can be strong out there. One of my clients owns a ranch with horses and cows, and because of her strength in (the gym), when a horse got stuck in a fence the other day, she was able to get that horse out of the fence,” Garten said.
The program works through all the muscle areas.
“We do something different every day,” Garten said. “We do conditioning, strength training, squats, bench, deadlifts, clean jerks. Stability, mobility, strength.”
Part of every workout includes time for stretches and working the joints for improved range of motion.
Garten said he started coaching and training with his brother who owns a gym in Auburn. He said he is certified as a personal trainer through USA Weightlifting. USA Weightlifting is the national governing body for the sport of weightlifting, and is the most trusted resource for weightlifting knowledge and education, according to a website published by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee.
“I’m furthering my education. I stay a student, just like they do,” Garten said.
“It’s nice to have a coach, right next to you, to make sure you’re doing it right so you don’t get injured,” Kayla Powell, a client who started strength training three years ago, said. “You can really see the results.”
The Strength Farm is located at 992 Plaza Dr. in Grass Valley’s Glenbrook Basin. For information about classes and personalized training, call 530-802-5049. The Strength Farm can be found on Instagram: @the.strength.farm.