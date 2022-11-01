The spirit of ‘92: Nevada Union alumni set to celebrate 30th reunion

Every high school class needs its own version of Nicole Lucente, Nevada Union Class of 1992.

The class will be celebrating its 30th reunion this weekend and in the spirit of camaraderie will be opening up select events for family, friends, and other classes who roamed the halls of N.U., are invited to share in the festivities.

Lucente was tapped by members of her class to spearhead the weekend’s events and has done so with gusto, and not to mention hard work.

“I was invited by several classmates,” Lucente said. “They approached me last fall and they said, ‘we think you would be a great person to plan our 30th reunion.’ I was so honored. I took a pause but I am so interconnected with so many friends—not just our class but other classes.”

The reunion will begin on Friday night with an ‘80s Night Celebration wherein the class of ’92 will open its doors to alumni from classes 1989 through 1995.

“I created a Facebook just for ’92 and for many months I was having people send out notices,” said Lucente. “Then this past month I started opening it up to anybody else who wants to attend Friday night. I did polls to get a voice from our people that were interested: ‘what do you think about inviting more classes?’ It was practically unanimous. I don’t think anybody said no.”

The premiere night will feature a dance party, an ‘80s themed costume contest, and drawings for raffle prizes. A 50/50 raffle will take place over the entire reunion weekend. The no-host bar will be provided by the American Legion Post #130 with all proceeds going to support hometown veteran heroes.

“50/50 raffle will take place all three days,” said Lucente. “People buy a ticket and all the money raised goes into one pot. When we do the drawing, half goes to the winner and half to new scholarship fund we are creating for N.U. grads. The drawing will happen towards the end so more people have a chance to buy tickets.”

Guests of Friday night’s event are asked to consider donating to a local nonprofit, many of which will be represented at the affair.

Representatives from Cinderella Project, Nevada County Food Bank, Toys For Tots and more will be on hand to accept donations from those wishing to help their hometown.

And the incorporation of more than one class in the reunion may not be a new concept, but Lucente thought the timing was just right.

“There have been all-class reunions because so many of us were friends with people from other years,” said Lucente. “So I started to talk to more people about it and they all loved the idea. I just knew normally it’s a one-and-done day and I thought, don’t just do what’s expected. I was given this opportunity. Why not try and make a difference in our community?”

Saturday will find the graduates of 1992 celebrating with an alumni-and-guest only party in Nevada City.

Lucente said there are guests expected from locations ranging from Germany to Hawaii. The group will also reunite with former students who were visiting the area on a foreign exchange program.

“We did a program where there may be people who want to come but have fell on hard times but we don’t want them to not attend,” Lucente said. “It’s a scholarship program. The form is on our website and we will try to match them up with somebody who has made a donation. We’ve already had more than one person who has been able to take advantage of that.”

Sunday will conclude the weekend’s events with a party at Gold Vibe Kombuchary. This one is for the families of the Class of ’92, with children and parents invited to partake in board games, outdoor games, giant Jenga, beverages, food trucks, and more.

“This is a chance to have a great, positive, happy thing,” Lucente said.

For details on the Nevada Union High School Class Reunion please visit nuhs1992.com.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.