The spark: Giving hope to Nevada County’s homeless people

Joanna Robinson, right, is shown some of the remodel plans in the works for Hospitality House, which will include removing the garden. Robinson was instrumental in the founding of Utah’s Place.

Photo: Elias Funez

As a child looking out of the front window of her parents’ home in the early 1950s, Joanna Robinson saw something that she remembers vividly.

Numbers of women, obviously not local, were arriving every morning at a nearby train station and leaving at the end of the day. Robinson’s home was in an affluent suburb of Chicago’s North Shore. The women Robinson saw came from Chicago’s poverty-stricken South Side. They took the train every morning to be house cleaners and maids in homes of the affluent. At the end of the day they would trudge back home.

It bothered Robinson to think that these women would have to clean and cook for their own families after a long day of work. Even as a child, Robinson had sensibilities which foreshadowed her social activism as she grew to adolescence and beyond.

As the daughter of a well-off white middle class family, Robinson’s life was comfortable. A number of well educated and politically liberal Jewish families also lived in her community. That exposure shaped a lot of her social and political views.

Robinson is now a well regarded figure in our community. She has been a social activist in addressing the needs of homeless people and is well known for her transformational contribution as a founder, fundraiser, and supporter of Hospitality House and its shelter building, Utah’s Place.

Her journey has been an interesting one. After her graduation from UC Berkeley, where she marched in the protests of the 1960s, she and her first husband moved to Nevada County. They lived off the grid for a year. They then toured Europe for a year, returning to Nevada City to open a bookstore they called Grimblefinger. She also became a mother, with the arrival of her first son Nicholas.

After several years and a divorce, Robinson remarried and began to roam, living for a year in Maine where she had her second son, Ian. She then returned for a couple of years to the California coast and then moved to Spokane, Washington.

Among the parents of the children in Ian’s school in Spokane was Utah Phillips, a folk singer, songwriter, and storyteller. Robinson had seen him perform twice in Nevada City, once in 1976 and again in 1979. She had become an instant fan, and when she got to know him in Spokane, she found the love of her life.

HELPING THE HOMELESS

Phillips and Robinson moved back to Nevada City, where they were married. Phillips continued as a touring performer, and Robinson went to work at Harmony Books, where she ended up unexpectedly as a part owner after the tragic death of the woman who had owned the store. Robinson worked there for five years and then left to become a freelance editor.

Joanna Robinson stands in front of Hospitality House last week after getting to see plans for a remodel.

Photo: Elias Funez

One morning in 2004, while reading the paper, she saw an article about a homeless woman that troubled her. Wanting to help, she volunteered to take calls for the Emergency Assistance Coalition, a group that provided food, gas, and motel vouchers on a limited basis to people in need. Many of these calls were heart-wrenching, and it was clear that longer-term help was needed for people who were homeless in Nevada County.

Robinson’s friend and colleague at the EAC, Margaret Little, shared her conviction, and they met over lunch, joined by Phillips, who had been homeless, riding freight trains after he returned as a veteran from Korea. Robinson and Little assembled a network of people who they knew were similarly concerned. Pastor Don Lee, Cindy Maple, and others began to meet in late 2004 and decided to call their prospective shelter Hospitality House, named loosely for the Catholic Worker houses of hospitality that had provided help to Phillips. The group knew that acquiring a permanent facility was far off, so they followed Placer County’s shelter model, providing overnight accommodation that rotated among local faith communities.

Their first step in 2005 was to take a census of homeless people in the county. It revealed 238 homeless residents, including 42 children. This number came as a big surprise to the community and brought into sharp focus the need for a shelter. According to Robinson, it also brought out the generous community support that has been the hallmark of Hospitality House’s success from the very beginning.

In 2010 Hospitality House received a large federal grant to acquire and remodel a permanent shelter. It was named Utah’s Place in honor of Phillips, who died in 2008. When costs exceeded the grant, the only option was urgent fundraising, and while it was not easy for her, Robinson became one of the shelter’s primary fundraisers. It did not occur without obstacles, but according to Robinson, “miracles happened. Many people were there when they were needed.”

Today Hospitality House is thriving. The most recent published figures show that in 2021 the facility served 618 individuals, including children and veterans. A total of 84,664 meals were served. On Wednesday, a significant expansion of Utah’s Place began, ensuring that Hospitality House can continue to serve those in great need in our community.

Nancy Baglietto, executive director of Hospitality House, commented that “people like Joanna Robinson (Phillips), Utah Phillips, Cindy Maple and others realized that something very fundamental needed to be created to address the problem of homelessness in Nevada County. Their foresight, compassion, and resolve birthed Hospitality House. While we wish that homelessness did not exist, it does, and it can ravage lives. Joanna, like our other founding parents, gave their all to create and ensure a safe place for our homeless community members through Utah’s Place.”

Hospitality House Executive Director Nancy Baglietto explains the new plans for the facility on Sutton Way in Grass Valley.

Photo: Elias Funez

Don W. Scoble is a long-time resident of Nevada City