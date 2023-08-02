Staff Writer
We all know any health care coverage costs can add up. So when Sarah Pryor caught wind, thanks to an advertisement on Nevada County Library’s website, regarding the visit of a mobile dental van, she was all in.
Pryor is the mother of three. Her eight year old, she said, is no novice to dental appointments but she was concerned for her younger children, ages two and four.
“I took my littlest ones for a checkup (today) because they’ve never been to the dentist,” said Pryor. “I just wanted to see, do they have any cavities? Like, are they all good?”
Much to her relief, Pryor’s littlest ones received a clean bill of dental health during their visit.
“No cavities,” she reported.
Lisa Renner, Temporary Public Information Officer for Nevada County’s Executive Office, said the dental van program is offered by Medi-Cal as part of their “Sealants for Healthy Smiles” campaign.
“Smile Dental Services based out of Sacramento is the company with the van,” said Renner. “Then basically Medi-Cal is funding this whole thing, and they with Delta Dental did the project together, contracted with Smile Dental. The van belongs to Smile Dental.”
The dental van was stationed at the Madelyn Helling Library and as of 3:30 p.m., an hour and a half to closing time, was still welcoming a steady stream of traffic.
While no future dental van dates can be promised, Renner said the county would be pleased to host another such event, though none is scheduled at the moment.
Pryor was initially a little nervous about taking her youngest to the van but the experience, she said, far surpassed her hopes and needs.
“They were pretty freaked out but stayed calm,” she said. “With my two year old they let me hold her in my lap so that really helped. The women were so nice they had stuffed animals and giant toothbrushes and my kids loved them.”
Pryor said the commitment to proper dental hygiene should start young, and that she was glad she was able to participate.
“Dental care is so expensive,” she said. “It’s so important but so expensive especially if you don’t have insurance. It’s easy to let that go to the side. With the cost of gas and food and having the out-of-pocket cost for dental care being so high it’s easy to not prioritize it. You only get one set of adult teeth, so you have to take care of them.”
Renner and others in the community were able to get their children checked out, and the main priority of the mobile dentist was to get children ages six to 10 in for sealants, though all were welcome.
Pryor said she would definitely recommend the service for anyone who can take advantage in the future.
“Oh yes, very much so. It was so comfortable. Everyone was so sweet and welcoming. I was so nervous going there and it’s nice to have peace of mind.”
Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.
