For the past ten years, shoppers purchasing organic Smart Chicken from both Grass Valley and Nevada City SPD Markets, have either knowingly or unknowingly been helping feed the community through Smart Chicken’s three to five matching donation program.

For every three pounds of Smart Chicken purchased, five pounds are donated back with the contribution being delivered to Interfaith Food Ministries in Grass Valley once a year.

To contact Managing Editor Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion.com.