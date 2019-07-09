The sights and sounds of summer: YMCA hosts summer camp at Memorial Park

Area children have been taking in the sights and sounds of summer at the YMCA Summer Camp hosted at Grass Valley’s Memorial Park.

Each week of the summer camp kids are treated to a different theme. This week’s theme is animals and the youngsters got to meet with the dogs of the Nevada County Search and Rescue.

The week’s activities also include movie time at the Del Oro Theatre, bowling at Prosperity Lanes and swimming at the Memorial Park pool.

The camp runs Monday through Friday from 8 to 5 p.m. and there is still some availability for the final week, Aug. 5-9.

For more information or to register your child visit Bit.ly/goldcountryymca.