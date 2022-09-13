The show must go on: Draft Horse Classic and Harvest Fair on track to move ahead

Though the Mosquito Fire and the weather are unpredictable, Nevada County Fairgrounds CEO Dale Chasse said that — barring anything unforeseen — plans for this weekend’s Harvest Fair and Draft Horse Classic will proceed as planned.

“It’s going well; we’re getting everything together,” said Chasse. “We had a challenge because we are in a fire situation and have animal evacuations. We have numerous animals on top of animals.

“That’s what we are trying to do — support the emergency situation as best we can, but if we can still have a show, we are going to do that.”

The two events are slated to concurrently take place Thursday through Sunday at the fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley.

The Harvest Fair, said Chasse, is “a way of celebrating the end of summer. We have all kinds of great food, a lot of nonprofits operating, and then we have bouncy rides and pumpkin carving and entertainment. We have vendors and displays.

“It’s a relaxed atmosphere, and if people are interested they can go into Draft Horse Classic. We are trying to meld them together.”

The weather and smoke conditions aren’t derailing people from moving ahead with plans, and so far Chasse is glad to see that his wish for cooler weather is coming to fruition.

“The board asked me, how do you think the smoke is going to (affect it)? I said ‘it’s gonna be clear and in the 70s.’

“I guess with the wind and the ever-changing shift of the smoke, it can change in a minute. We are really paying attention to the moment. If it happens, we can make that call when we have to. We never know how it’s going to turn one way or the other.”

Chasse added that the fairgrounds’ chief concern is not just for the safety of the attendees, but of the animals.

“We’re staying in touch with vets and making sure the animals are protected and remembering the public and making sure we are safer in all aspects.”

The Draft Horse Classic will feature draft horse performances, entertainment, and fun competitions along with the opportunity to see a draft horse up close.

The classic is a first for Chasse, who said he was “probably more excited than the crowd.”

Admission to the Harvest Fair is free, while the Draft Horse events are ticketed.

Visit nevadacountyfair.com for more details and for ticketing information.

