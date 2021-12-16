‘The shop has a life of its own’: Owner of Crystal Rainbow Rock Shop discusses 1st year

Christina Tack stands inside Nevada City’s Crystal Rainbow Rock Shop, which she owns and operates at 310 Commercial St.

Photo: Elias Funez

Crystal Rainbow Rock Shop owner Christina Tack says that people love the shop, so she does not intend to change much about it.

Tack took over ownership of the downtown Nevada City shop in September 2020. It was previously owned by Mimi Musgrave and called Mimi’s Crystal Rainbow Rock Shop.

“Mimi had the shop for 12 years, so she was ready to retire,” said Tack. She has known Musgrave for years, and has worked with her in both wholesale and retail sales.

The shop was originally opened by Don Morey, a miner, in 1982, said Tack. Morey’s daughter, Crystal, then sold it to Musgrave.

When Tack became the shop’s new owner, things had been “very slow” for some time, and the shop had also spent some time closed during the early months of the pandemic. A fundraiser was organized to help the shop stay afloat during those first few months, she said.

At the same time, she added, Musgrave was ready to spend more time with her grandchildren and focus on health. So, she reached out to Tack and guided her in taking over the shop.

‘BELONGS TO THE TOWN’

“I think the community decided that we need the rock shop,” said Tack. “People love the shop, and there’s a feeling that it kind of belongs to the town.”

Tack has worked with crystals for about 20 years, experience which has been helpful as she now runs the shop.

Crystal Rainbow Rock Shop owner Christina Tack shows off some of the colorful stones, crystals, and fossils for sale at the longtime downtown Nevada City shop.

Photo: Elias Funez

“I know the community, I know the customers, I know the stones, and there’s a way that the shop has a life of its own,” she said.

When talking about the shop with Musgrave, she said, they have always referred to it not by who owned it, but simply as “the shop.”

Crystal Rainbow Rock Shop customers and visitors are “quite a mix” of people, spanning all ages and including groups such as students and collectors, said Tack.

As the shop builds on its long history, she said, its collection has grown deep and currently includes “a good variety” — for instance, things from many parts of the world, stones for children, and medium-sized items for gifts.

Tack said earlier this month that business has gone up and down throughout the last year, and that it is difficult to know what a particular day or month will look like.

However, going into the winter holidays and shopping season, she said this season does bring in some more people, both locals and tourists, who are out and looking for gifts or who look forward to the annual Victorian Christmas festivities.

‘A PLEASURE’

Aside from those looking to buy gifts, people come in to Crystal Rainbow Rock Shop for a variety of reasons, according to Tack.

Her own introduction to working with stones came when she began taking this type of job because it allowed her flexibility to also go to school during the years that she was studying dance and psychology.

Petrified mastodon tusks and fossilized sharks teeth are some of the many unique items that can be found at Nevada City’s Crystal Rainbow Rock Shop.

Photo: Elias Funez

Connecting it to her interest in psychology, Tack explained that one of the reasons she has stuck with this work is that she has enjoyed seeing people find a sense of connection with certain stones over the years.

Some of the people who come into the shop do so because they are seeking stones that reflect certain qualities they hope to develop, said Tack. Others aim to become “more grounded and aware” in an effort to alleviate anxious feelings, she said, explaining that some people have a practice of gratitude and focusing on their breathing as they sit and hold onto something beautiful — whether it is a stone or other object.

Among other reasons people visit the shop is an interest in the scientific properties of certain mineral specimens, said Tack, while others come in to buy stones simply because they are aesthetically pleasing.

“Some people just like them,” she said.

Rocks can remind people to live more slowly, said Tack, and in the case of a mineral like quartz, people can observe that each one is unique.

“There’s a way that, when you come in, you go into your senses,” said Tack. “And that, in itself, is a pleasure.”

Christina Tack rearranges some of the crystals for sale at the Crystal Rainbow Rock Shop at 310 Commercial St. in downtown Nevada City.

Photo: Elias Funez

