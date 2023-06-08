On Tuesday a multi-agency effort to recover a possible drawing victim on the South Yuba River near Bridgeport, according to officials at the Nevada County Fire Department.
California State Parks, North San Juan Fire Protection District and Penn Valley Fire Protection District established command and was assisted by Nevada County Sheriff's Department dive team and the NCC Swiftwater Rescue Team.
After a lengthy and difficult search the person was not located.
“As of this morning, the search efforts were ongoing and the man was still missing,” according to Leslie Williams, information officer for the sheriff’s office.
Nevada County Search and Rescue is in unified command with State Parks and Nevada County Consolidated Fire, and a drone from the Sacramento Sheriff’s Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) team was also on the scene, according to Williams.
Sacramento Sheriff Search and Rescue, The California Rescue Dog Association and the California Highway Patrol also assisted the search, according to Williams.