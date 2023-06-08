drowning

The field incident command location where search and rescue teams were setting up on Wednesday morning. The rescue efforts had not yet recovered the swimmer from the Yuba River as of press time Wednesday.

 Courtesy photo from Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

On Tuesday a multi-agency effort to recover a possible drawing victim on the South Yuba River near Bridgeport, according to officials at the Nevada County Fire Department.

California State Parks, North San Juan Fire Protection District and Penn Valley Fire Protection District established command and was assisted by Nevada County Sheriff's Department dive team and the NCC Swiftwater Rescue Team.