The Sierra Nevada Mountain Range encompasses around 400 miles in California, housing an extensive network of rivers and streams that converge and flow through the Central Valley into the Pacific Ocean. The Sierra is also rich in natural resources, producing 60% of California’s water supply and supplying the state with 50% of its hydroelectric energy. Habitat for plants and wildlife is abundant with 3500 plant, 572 animal, and 321 aquatic species. And yet, in the midst of all this beauty and abundance, human activities have created a pressing environmental issue – waste and litter which flow into waterways, pollute rivers and ultimately oceans, and endanger wildlife and communities.

As the South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) approaches its 26th Annual Yuba River Cleanup on September 23rd, understanding the significance of preventing trash from reaching the Sierra Nevada’s waterways becomes paramount to protecting our ecosystems from the headwaters to the coasts.

About SYRCL: The South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL, pronounced “circle”) is the leading voice for the protection and restoration of the Yuba River watershed. Founded in 1983 through a rural, grassroots campaign to defend the South Yuba River from proposed hydropower dams, SYRCL has developed into a vibrant community organization with over 3,500 members and volunteers based in Nevada City, CA. For more information, please visit: www.yubariver.org