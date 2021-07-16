 The return of Summer Nights: Nevada City street fair returns post-pandemic | TheUnion.com
The return of Summer Nights: Nevada City street fair returns post-pandemic

Elias Funez
  

Hundreds of people took to the streets of historic downtown Nevada City for the first Summer Nights event in Nevada City in two years. It featured a classic car show, food and craft booths, as well as live music from various entertainers. Two more Summer Nights in Nevada City events are scheduled: this coming Wednesday, as well as July 28.
Photo: Elias Funez

A stage set up in front of Elixart allowed for a musical sendoff to the business’ New York Hotel location.
Photo: Elias Funez
Face painters took to their craft during Summer Nights in Nevada City for the first time since 2019. Last year’s event was cancelled due to the pandemic.
Photo: Elias Funez
Broad Street through downtown Nevada City is shut down to vehicle traffic as the Summer Nights in Nevada City event takes over, bringing hundreds of people downtown.
Photo: Elias Funez
Pedestrians crowd Pine Street and some of the vendor booths set up during Wednesday’s Summer Nights event in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
Summer Nights in Nevada City takes place for two more weeks this year: this coming Wednesday and July 28.
Photo: Elias Funez
The sun begins to set over Broad Street in downtown Nevada City, where a majority of the Summer Nights event takes place.
Photo: Elias Funez
Musicians perform in front of the ‘Uba Seo Gallery during Wednesday’s Summer Nights in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
The sun sets over Broad Street in downtown Nevada City, where a majority of the Summer Nights event takes place.
Photo: Elias Funez

