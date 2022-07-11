facebook tracking pixel The return of racing | TheUnion.com
The return of racing

Elias Funez
  

The checkered flag waves for Brenden Shrum in the 50n car while Dan Geil in the 32n car follows closely behind during a heat of the David Pettis Memorial Vintage Duels II dirt track racing event held at the Empire Mine Speedway at the Nevada County Fairgrounds Friday. The event is just one of a handful of scheduled racing events at the fairgrounds. See story and more images from the event on Sports, B1.
Photo: Elias Funez

