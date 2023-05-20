The Nevada County Habitat for Humanity Restore (Restore) located at 12359 Loma Rica Drive in Grass Valley wants the community to know that they reopened on April 11 after the neighboring building, who the Restore shares a wall with, collapsed due to heavy snow on the roof.

Engineers and builders added structural supports to the building but recovery was slow because people might have thought the Restore was not operating, according to Lorraine Larson, Executive Director of the Nevada County Habitat for Humanity.