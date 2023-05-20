The Nevada County Habitat for Humanity Restore (Restore) located at 12359 Loma Rica Drive in Grass Valley wants the community to know that they reopened on April 11 after the neighboring building, who the Restore shares a wall with, collapsed due to heavy snow on the roof.
Engineers and builders added structural supports to the building but recovery was slow because people might have thought the Restore was not operating, according to Lorraine Larson, Executive Director of the Nevada County Habitat for Humanity.
“When the article came out in the paper,” Larson said, “the donations and shoppers stopped coming. We wanted to make sure it was safe and now we need donations and shoppers.”
With one phone call, the Restore will schedule a truck to collect donations such as furniture, appliances, cabinets and doors, hardware and pipes, floor coverings, lumber, pavers and tile and roofing material, according to Larson.
“Our truck is up and running too,” Larson said. “It was also damaged.”
Proceeds from sales go directly to support Habitat for Humanity’s mission to build safe, affordable homes for local families.
“We currently have a 12 home project off of Joyce Drive in Grass Valley,” Larson said. “The more Restore can generate the more we can build. It’s rewarding and a privilege to do it.”
Shop often because the stock changes and prices are discounted at the beginning of each month if it doesn’t sell, Larson said.
“We have some really beautiful stuff,” Larson said. “Discounted for pennies on the dollar. We need donations and shoppers. The need is great.”
Restore recently received a donation of brand new designer furniture from Nathan James Furniture and have designated a section of the store for its display, Larson said.
“It’s in the box furniture, but we assembled pieces so people could see what they would want,” Larson said.
Nathan James Furniture is known for making affordable, stylish, easy to assemble, modern furniture for small apartments and homes for over 80 years according to their website.
Homeowners, contractors or retail stores can schedule a pickup or drop off donation by calling 530-274-3761 or just stop by the Restore open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday with donations being accepted 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.