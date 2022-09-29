‘The Race to Alaska:’ Final film in Auburn State Theatre’s Adventure Film Series screens Friday
Following the visceral experience of racers as they compete in one of the most difficult endurance challenges in the world, this film opens a window into what collective stamina looks like. Described as “the Iditarod, on a boat, with a chance of drowning or being eaten by a grizzly bear,” this epic race attracts the intrepid who find their edge along a coastline as punishing as it is beautiful.
There are no motors and no support – and nobody finishes without a story. It’s an adrenaline-fueled, 750-mile boat race through the dangerous and spectacular wilderness of the Inside Passage to Alaska. The landscape is freshly carved by glaciers and burnished by salt and wind. Coastal mountains meet deep, icy water laden with fierce currents. Boats break, teams drop out, racers fix broken masts and pedal drives on the fly.
Through vast aerials, in-depth interviews, and raw racer-shot footage, The Race to Alaska tells the story of the race’s improbable inception, and the journey of the men and women who answered the call to action.
The film is a sometimes nail-biting and sometimes humorous account of people with larger-than-life personalities testing themselves and pulling through, time and again. It showcases camaraderie and competition, immersing the audience in the racers’ emotions and experiences: hardship, danger, success, frustration, and elation.
From the quirky to the sublime, Olympic athletes to high schoolers, these racers show that “there’s no one way to do the hardest thing you’ve ever done.”
Source: Auburn State Theatre
WHO: Auburn State Theatre’s Adventure Film Series
WHAT: The Race to Alaska
WHEN: Friday, September 30 – 7 p.m.
WHERE: Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn
ADMISSION: $10
TICKETS: AuburnStateTheatre.org or 530-885-0156
One-way traffic control on Highway 174 next week for tree removal
PLACER COUNTY – Caltrans is alerting State Route 174 (SR-174) motorists to expect one-way traffic control operations next week for continued tree removal work in Placer County.
