The power is back on: PG&E said 26 customers had no power in Nevada County Tuesday night

The Union staff
A pair of contracted electrical workers on Tuesday afternoon put the finishing touches on a new utility pole that replaces one damaged in the Dec. 27 winter storm in the Nevada County community of Cascade Shores. Electricity is expected to be restored there, more than two weeks after the storm hit.
Photo: Elias Funez

Sixteen days after the devastating winter snowstorm that left thousands of Sierra Nevada PG&E customers without electricity, the power is back on for almost all of them.

As of Tuesday evening there were a total of 26 customers without power in Nevada County, according to PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland.

Many downed trees and damaged structures still exist in the Cascade Shores community, more than two weeks after the damaging winter storm.
Photo: Elias Funez

“Today our crews are out in force making the remaining repairs in Nevada and Sierra counties,” McFarland said. “We have more than 100 crews in those counties today. They will be flying helicopters to make pole replacements in some of our more remote areas that were hit hard by the storm.”

One of those places where crews were hard at work Tuesday was in the community of Cascade Shores, where many downed trees and structure damage still exists and more than a foot of snow covers the ground.

AAA Mobile Solutions Washing service was provided free of charge by PG&E for those impacted by the winter storm. People could drop their clothes off at the trailer at the Eric Rood Administrative Center and come back in 24 hours to pick up.
Photo: Elias Funez

The sound of generators rang throughout the air there as the finishing touches were put on the final utility poles, with electricity expected to be restored before sunrise.

Evidence of the extent of the damage felt by the Cascade Shores community of Nevada County can still be seen throughout its streets.
Photo: Elias Funez
A contracted utility company wraps up installation of a new pole and hardware in Cascade Shores on Tuesday.
Photo: Elias Funez

