The power is back on: PG&E said 26 customers had no power in Nevada County Tuesday night
Sixteen days after the devastating winter snowstorm that left thousands of Sierra Nevada PG&E customers without electricity, the power is back on for almost all of them.
As of Tuesday evening there were a total of 26 customers without power in Nevada County, according to PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland.
“Today our crews are out in force making the remaining repairs in Nevada and Sierra counties,” McFarland said. “We have more than 100 crews in those counties today. They will be flying helicopters to make pole replacements in some of our more remote areas that were hit hard by the storm.”
One of those places where crews were hard at work Tuesday was in the community of Cascade Shores, where many downed trees and structure damage still exists and more than a foot of snow covers the ground.
The sound of generators rang throughout the air there as the finishing touches were put on the final utility poles, with electricity expected to be restored before sunrise.
