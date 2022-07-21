The place to be

A plate of huevos rancheros is dished up as one of the changing daily specials at The Place on South Pine in Nevada City.

Photo: Elias Funez

Bryan Bundy and his partner, Sabrina McConnell, have officially taken over the spot on South Pine Street in Nevada City, which formerly — and for many years — housed South Pine Café.

After long careers spanning from dishwashing to kitchen managing, the two have opened The Place on South Pine, an eatery serving breakfast and lunch.

“We met with the owners of the building and walked in and were like, we have to try to make something out of this,” said Bundy. “We weren’t trying to take on something this big or this iconic. We just knew we wanted to be in this spot.”

The Place on South Pine takes the place of South Pine Cafe at 110 South Pine St. in Nevada City.

Photo: Elias Funez

Talks began with the building’s former owners in July of last year. One thing led to another, Bundy said, and the duo ended up purchasing the entire building that dates back to the 1880s.

The purchase was final in October, said Bundy, “so we were plodding along and trying to figure out how to keep it small but at the same time pay homage to what it used to be, but not be the same thing.”

The menu would stay simple and offer counter service instead of the regular table service, they said.

“We still refill coffees and we still touch tables and make sure our guests are taken care of,” McConnell said. “But with the time aspect that it takes to have table service, we wanted to keep it a little more fast-paced.”

The restaurant officially opened June 14 and will serve a menu McConnell describes as “hearty, healthy, fresh and local.”

Bryan Bundy and Sabrina McConnell are excited about their new restaurant, The Place on South Pine.

Photo: Elias Funez

Bundy added that when possible they will work with local suppliers and do so with the intention of offering something for everyone, inclusive of those with dietary restrictions or needs.

“We’re trying to keep it simple but keep it something that hits as many different dietary needs as we can so the vegans and vegetarians and the meat eaters” can eat together, Bundy said. “We’re trying to be as cognizant of everybody and make it some place that has at least one thing for everybody.”

The menu, he said, will evolve.

Bryan Bundy, co-owner of The Place on South Pine, dishes up a plate earlier this week in Nevada City.

Photo: Elias Funez

“It will always be a small menu compared to some other places. So I think our goal is to have six or so things for breakfast, six for lunch and rotating specials. Nothing will be forever.”

More than anything, Bundy and McConnell want people simply to know they are open and eager to serve the community.

“We’ve been saying we are going to crawl and then walk and then run,” he said. “That’s our thought — to let the word of mouth build.”

He said they are eager for feedback on what customers want, find missing, what they should do. In essence, their patrons will help shape the menu.

“We’re excited,” Bundy said. “We want to be part of the community.”

Ketut Ariantini (from left), Greyson Bundy-McConnell, Bryan Bundy, Sabrina McConnell and Tiger Lilie Kibbe stand in The Place on South Pine where they have been open for business for about a month at the former South Pine Cafe location.

Photo: Elias Funez

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.