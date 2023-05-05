Binns Melander was born to play music.
At a young age, he began playing piano and was almost immediately enthralled by the instrument.
“I started playing piano when I was seven years old,” Melander said. “I am 81, so that’s a long time. I took some teachers. I took just regular, learning to play very easy pieces and then when I was about 12 or 13 I took from a person who did chords and the idea of improvising, or not playing exactly what was on the page.”
His studies of the ebonies and ivories became more serious as he grew not only as a person but as a player, leading to advanced lessons from very experienced instructors.
“When I really got serious—and I was serious all the time, actually; I loved it—but when I was about 15 I started taking from a professor at the University of Pacific in Stockton, and I was practicing two to three hours per day and I played on the first movement of the great piano concerto when I was 17. Then I went to UOP for two years.”
After attending University of Pacific, Melander went on to the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York.
“You’ve heard of Julliard (School of Music) but you probably haven’t heard of Eastman,” Melander said. “It’s probably almost as good as Julliard; it’s a big one. I went there for two years and got a Bachelors degree in Piano & Composition, and then a year later I got into the Marine Band in Washington, D.C. with the so-called President’s Own. And I didn’t even know when I got in but I (got hired) at the White House for two or three days a week for four years during Johnson’s administration. I was 24.”
Melander’s position on the official Marine Band came at a time when America was at war, something he had no interest in participating in unless absolutely necessary. Luckily for him, his position within the band negated any combat military service. Through that avenue, he became a Marine.
“It was a fluke,” Melander said. “I was in New York City and I was trying to get into Julliard. I don’t know why I didn’t just go back to Eastman. I had my Bachelors. At any rate I got a letter from the military. It was the Vietnam War. (The letter read) ‘You have two months and you have to appear for a physical.’ I didn’t want to go to Vietnam so I took a train to Washington, D.C. and checked the phone directory.
“I heard the Marine Band and the Air Force, they were all in Washington, D.C. I’d heard that was the best ride and I checked it. I called them and told them my situation, that I’d been a graduate from Eastman and I got a try-out. I had to. I didn’t have a place to stay, I had just come to Washington D.C. And I don’t know why but they took me.”
The position required around 12 to 13 hours of Melander’s time in any given week; enough for him to make his living. As part of the President’s Own he performed at countless White House events.
“(We played) receptions, state dinners,” he said. “We played while they ate in a different room. And they could hear us. And they were eating hors d’ouevres and drinking and it was in the main hall. You enter the White House and it’s on your right.
“I played an acoustic piano usually, and then there was a small upright. Sometimes I played an electric piano but there weren’t a lot of electric pianos around by then. It wasn’t even a very good one. But mainly I played an acoustic piano and that took three or four hours. That was absolutely my job. I spent a lot of time practicing—not because of that, but because I wanted to. I took from somebody at Catholic University which is a very good school in Washington, D.C. I played tennis, and tried not to get involved in anything nefarious because I would lose my security clearance. I had to be very careful about who I hung around with.”
Melander said he “probably” met President Lyndon B. Johnson, and was surrounded by some of the most powerful people in the world. More vividly, he remembers meeting the likes of legendary composer Leonard Bernstein and jazz legend Dave Brubeck. He used to regularly witness performances from jazz greats Miles Davis and Stan Getz.
“I got out of the (Marine) band because I injured my right hand,” Melander said. “Just enough so I couldn’t play well. But it got better and I did other things. I would have stayed in and actually went to San Francisco State University and got my Masters in piano and I played with John Handy who was a well-known jazz sax player.”
The injuries to his hand inflicted nerve damage which took decades to heal.
While he certainly can be known as a true piano man, Melander dabbles in a little of everything though his second choice is classical.
“That is unusual because I am both a jazz musician and a classical musician and there aren’t a lot of those,” he said. “They both take a lot of time but each one helps the other. You work out a classical, that gives you chops for jazz. Or you work for jazz and it’s all related.
“I kept at it. I just practiced and I wrote a lot of music. Just lately I got into InConcert Sierra. Through Mark Vance, Lynn Schugren has played two of my piano concertos. I am a big man in classical too! Having someone like Lynn play my piece, who is really good, even better than I am.”
Now residing in North Auburn, Melander said his inspiration for continuing to play and write is simply music itself, and that the greatest thrill of his career hasn’t passed him by yet.
“It’s happening right now. It isn’t over for me. For a while I couldn’t play as well. I was so envious of those who played as well as I could and I realized how much it meant to other people. It’s great. Wild to be a musician. Wow, it’s wonderful.”
Binns Melander can be seen and heard on YouTube (simply search his name). He will be performing with the Binns Melander Jazz Trio May 19 at Wild Eye Pub in Grass Valley. For more information please visit wildeyepub.com.