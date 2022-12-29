Looking back over the past year of local elections, one can see that the voters in Western Nevada County have decided on a multitude of decisions surrounding Grass Valley, Nevada City and County board rooms.
In January of 2022 things got off to a bumpy start when several dozen members of the community announced they had initiated a recall for all five board of supervisors members, The Union reported.
Vaccines, mask mandates, and the slow steps to reopen businesses were among the reasons for the recall efforts; however, in a press release from the Recall Nevada County, the organization leading the efforts, “contact tracing, tracking of citizens and children without consent, wasting millions of dollars, concealing information, restricting public comment, and censuring citizens” were also among the reasons.
Other conversations in coffee shops and letters to the editor included phrases that became a bit of a buzz in 2022. The “quality of candidates” was defined by one reader of The Union who has submitted over a dozen letters to the editor on various political and social topics, Milan Vodicka. Vodicka wrote that there are three factors to pay attention to when considering a candidate: “1. the candidate’s qualifications for the job – the job is to govern, 2. the candidate’s character, and 3. the candidate’s affiliations and connections.” Character and affiliations expanded the criteria for a candidate beyond proving one’s qualification in 2022.
In addition, both national and local elections themselves were questioned in 2022. In July The Union wrote, “Nevada County got all dressed up for the recount, then was stood up… The effort [to recall the vote for clerk-recorder/registrar] hyped by Randy Economy — the former Gavin Newsom recall bigwig and conservative radio talk show host — was never going to take flight.”
When Greg Diaz announced his retirement, three candidates ran to become the next Nevada County clerk-recorder/registrar of voters — Natalie Adona, Paul Gilbert and Jason Tedder.
Natalie Adona, the winner of the clerk-recorder race, won with 67.9% of the vote. Jason Tedder, on behalf of whom Economy was seeking the recount, took 23.3%.”
“What, specifically, was wrong about the clerk-recorder election? That question never got answered, at least not properly. Tedder, who claimed in a letter to the county that he’s been harassed by phone or email after this story went public, has failed to pick up the phone or answer an email giving any answer,” The Union reported.
The state-wide failed recall of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom did not discourage Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle, whose district includes Nevada County, to run a campaign for the seat. Dahle “acknowledged the odds against him in a heavily Democratic state, calling it a ‘David versus Goliath’ confrontation,” The Union reported in Feb. 2022.
Dahle said, “If you get four more years of this dictator, it will cost you a lot more,” he said, alluding to the governor. “It’s time for change.” Voters in Nevada County gave Dahle 47.46% of the votes, while Newsom received 52.54%. Statewide, Newsom won with 57.9% and Dahle with 42.1%.
Other local measures were decided by a tight margin in November.
“Measure V would have implemented a half-cent sales tax, intended to help provide wildfire prevention, emergency services, and disaster readiness,” The Union wrote in November.
Measure W was defeated by 34.62% margin affecting neighborhoods in Nevada City. Measure W was “an attempt to thwart State Senate Bill 9, (SB9), which would allow Auxiliary Dwelling Units (ADU) on “qualified lots” within the City limits of Nevada City, excluding the Historic District,” Sheila Stein wrote in a letter to The Union editor. Opponents to Measure W argued that it would give more city government control over homeowners. Most homeowners had no interest in splitting their old homes to make room for renters.
Two seats were available for the Grass Valley City Council in November’s local elections with three candidates running for them. “Matthew Coulter is running against Haven Caravelli and Hilary Hodge ,” wrote The Union. Coulter, 59, later faced a felony accusation of battery with serious bodily injury. He was charged with misdemeanor battery, Nevada County Superior Court records state.
In September, The Union reported that the accusations and later conviction stem from a Thursday afternoon incident at a construction site in the 100 block of South Auburn Street. Grass Valley police say he began screaming at workers after he was told it was private property and an active work site. Coulter reportedly bit one person on the neck and had a boxcutter-style knife, police said.
The voters responded and Hilary Hodge was elected with 43.24% support, Haven Caravelli received 42.0% of the vote and Matthew Coulter received 14.76% of the vote.
Hodge was later arrested for misdemeanor DUI on the evening of Friday Dec. 16, less than a week after Hodge had been sworn in for her second term, and Caravelli for her first term on the Grass Valley City Council.
Rob Tribble had previously won the June 7 auditor-controller race against Gina Will, getting 55% of the vote to Will’s 45%. Gina Will had since contested Tribble’s victory showing evidence that he lacked qualifications. “A Nevada County judge ruled that Rob Tribble is not qualified to be the next auditor-controller of Nevada County,” The Union reported in late November 2022.
The Nevada Board of Supervisors decided to appoint a person to replace Tribble in a December regular meeting rather than hold a second election.
Sheriff Shannan Moon and District Attorney Jesse Wilson had no opponent, and will start a new four-year term in January 2022.
The new assessor will be Rolf Kleinhans, the former Chief Fiscal and Administrative Officer.
Tina Vernon will start another term as treasurer-tax collector.
To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4256.