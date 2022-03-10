 The Patch gives back | TheUnion.com
The Patch gives back

Leah Schwinn, left, member of the host committee for the California CareForce Free Medical, Dental, and Vision Clinic coming to Grass Valley from July 15 to 17, accepts a $1,500 donation from employee Sarah White, on behalf of the BriarPatch Food Co-op. The donation is in line with the Nevada County store’s core value of giving back to the community.
