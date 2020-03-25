The Oaks Clubhouse donates food to feed hungry
Submitted by Ashley Quadros
The Oaks Clubhouse in Lake Wildwood closed their restaurant out of safety for their diners but they didn’t want their meat and produce to go to waste. As a result, they donated their food to Hospitality House’s shelter, Utah’s Place, which is feeding and sheltering people experiencing homelessness around the clock.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.