It could be said that The Northstar Mining Museum is a hidden treasure, but the fact is it’s not really all that hidden.

Sitting on the corner of Allison Ranch and McCourtney Roads in Grass Valley, the museum is part of the Nevada County Historical Society and exists in an effort to preserve and protect the deep mining heritage that runs throughout the area. The spot features a large collection of Pelton Wheels and other minig equipment from the heyday of the Gold Rush.