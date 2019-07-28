The new becomes old: India Oven celebrates 15 years, five years of new owners and new locations

When: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily

At 16, Sharan Cheema was managing her parent’s north Indian restaurant in Grass Valley.

The student, who lived in Roseville with her family, hired people, interacted with customers and took care of the front-end of the business.

Five years ago, she returned to the restaurant, taking over India Oven with her husband, Harry Nijjar, who is the head chef.

On Aug. 4, the Grass Valley restaurant will be celebrating 15 years of business, and has now spread to three other locations in the Sacramento area.

Possibly due to the upcoming anniversary, or just because the space needed refurbishing, India Oven in Grass Valley will be closed Monday and Tuesday to replace its carpet, renovate its bathroom, add a new air conditioning unit and possibly hang new oil painting portraits of Indian culture and history that Cheema draws.

WORKING HARD AND LONG

Decades ago, Cheema said her father moved to California from Punjab, India. Initially, he was working 16-18 hour days driving a taxi cab to invest in himself and his family.

After moving to Roseville, he decided to open a restaurant, but business was slow, according to Cheema. Most of their patrons were from Nevada County and Auburn, and they encouraged the family to move further north.

“They used to tell us, ‘You should open up in Grass Valley,’” said Cheema.

Two months later, they did.

Cheema eventually moved away for school, and worked for Amazon in Patterson. But when her father discussed selling the restaurant in 2014, she thought otherwise.

“I didn’t want to let go of the restaurant to someone outside of the family,” she said, adding that three things were working in her favor to take over the family business. She had worked there. She was familiar with the community. Plus, she said, her work schedule would be more flexible, which became increasingly important to remain present with her two kids.

Today, with her husband, Nijjar, in the India Oven kitchen, Cheema said everyone in the family has learned to cook from her father. The restaurant’s smells linger with his recipes, keeping patrons returning for the familiar tastes.

“I feel like your food has to taste the same through the times,” said Cheema. “Consistency is the key.”

And as for her father, “he’s still there,” she said, returning to the restaurant frequently to help out, only taking a break when he visits the family’s hometown in Punjab.

