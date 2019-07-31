The Nevada County Genealogical Society offering ‘Digging for Your Roots’ seminar and helping Paradise rebuild library

The Nevada County Genealogical Society is currently engaged in a project to collect genealogical books and history books to help the Paradise Genealogical Society rebuild their once extensive library. This library was burned to the ground during last year’s horrific Camp Fire.

Not only does the Society educate the community free of charge on genealogy, they respond to requests for genealogical research, and take on other projects, such as transcribing cemetery records. The Society was founded in 1989 to help others interested in genealogy to learn more about this fascinating hobby. The Society provides monthly programs featuring different topics including area specific genealogy (English genealogy), research trip planning, and even genetic genealogy — the fastest growing area of genealogy. There are also special interest groups for specific topics, such DNA and Family Tree Maker.

Every year in August for the past 25 years, the Society has put on the “Digging for Your Roots,” seminar for those interested in genealogy, for both novice and experienced family historians. This year’s seminar is on Aug. 17 at the Calvary Bible Church, located on 11481 State Highway 174 in Grass Valley. Registration forms can be downloaded at http://ncgs.info/. For more information, contact Hilary Steinmetz at hilarysteinmetz@gmail.com or Maria Brower at mbrower@nccn.net.