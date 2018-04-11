The Nevada County Food Policy Council presents a Food & Farming Candidate Forum

Organizers are offering a candidate forum regarding demand, supply and access to local, community-based, fair, ecologically sound and humane foods, according to a release.

The goal of the forum is to learn more about our candidates running for office and their views on our local food and farming economy.

The event is scheduled for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Nevada Theater, 401 Broad Street in Nevada City. The event is free and is expected to bring in board of supervisor candidates Sue Hoek, Dan Miller and Hilary Hodge as well as Congressional District 1 candidates Audrey Denney and Marty Walters. Jessica Holcombe and Doug LaMalfa have been invited.

