To Nevada County Business Owners
As a Nevada County business, we hope this finds you and your employees safe. In these unprecedented times, we understand many of you are facing tremendous challenges. Nevada County’s Economic Development office is making every effort to reach out to local businesses whose location has been damaged or operations severely impacted.
The Nevada County Board of Supervisors declared a State of Emergency at a special meeting on March 7, 2023. As a result, the Building Department is waiving fees for construction permits to repair damage of permitted structures due to the snow events dating back to February 24. The Environmental Health Department will waive any permit fee related to septic or well repairs necessary because of storm damage. The Governor has also declared Nevada County in a State of Emergency. A State of Emergency helps enable government officials to seek state or federal aid for disaster response.
Listed below are resources to help you through these times. The Nevada County Economic Development office is available to speak with you and help direct you to resources within the county, the state, and federal government. If you are a business whose property has been damaged, please share that with our economic development office as it may help in making a case for potential funding from the state or federal government.
- Nevada County Economic Development Office, Kimberly Parker at (530) 470-2795 (o), (530) 913-1354 © or kimberly.parker@nevadacountyca.gov
- Nevada County Economic Resource Council, Gil Mathew at (530) 263-0730 or gil@ncerc.org
- Sierra Small Business Development Center, Jess Carr or Leslie Williams at (530) 582-5022 or info@sierrasbdc.com
- Connecting Point 211 Call Center at 2-1-1 or 1-833-DIAL211
- Nevada County Contractors Association — (530) 274-1919 or info@nccabuildingpros.com
If your business is within city limits, please reach out to your city contacts regarding your building permitting needs.
State and federal resources:
- You can check GO-Biz Community and Place-Based Solutions funding resources webpage. You will find emergency management funding opportunities from both state and federal levels.
- You can also go to California Office of the Small Business Advocate at https://calosba.ca.gov/. and click the link at the top of the welcome page to access and download their disaster resources one pager. That has a host of information for small business recovery.
We will continue to monitor as more resources become available. Our risk assessment from the latest storms is in its early stage. Our goal is to get you directed to the assistance you need and then focus on how to work with businesses going forward to manage future weather risks.
Economic Development Office