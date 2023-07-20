Tuesday
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
9:23 a.m. — Two dogs came on to a property on Dog Bar Road and Rogue House Place and reportedly killed all of the chickens and turkeys. The dogs were contained and the reporting party requested that they be picked up.
9:32 a.m. — A 911 caller reported that her neighbors were making threats to shoot the PG&E workers currently working on her property at Restive Way and Clayton Road. The neighbor has a history of violence. The neighbor then called the Sheriff stating she never threatened to shoot anyone but that she was upset that PG&E were cutting trees on her neighbors property and leaving them on her property.
2:07 p.m. — A suspicious male was reported to be walking around Lake Wildwood with a guitar and playing music for kids, then offering them coffee at Badger Court and Lake Forest Drive. Security was also notified.
4:21 p.m. — A report of an 88 year old neighbor walking her dog when a skunk ran up to her causing her to fall on Willow Valley Road and Nursery Street. The reporting party didn’t see any bite marks and the victim was being transferred to urgent care.
5:27 p.m. — A seven foot bear was reported to be destroying a camp area at East Brookview Drive and Rohaje Drive. A subject that was trespassing and removed from the property was seen nearby and had returned the next day. A welfare check was requested because clothing was found and the reporting party feared the bear would attack the trespasser.
7:13 p.m. — A reporting party on Lyre Place and Wheeler Cross Road claims a subject who appeared to be on an illegal substance damaged her vehicle with his Harley motorcycle and then punched her vehicle and damaged it after she confronted him on her property when spotted by her cameras. The subject left on his Harley.
10:52 p.m. — A subject in a white pickup truck was seen dumping a green Jeep Cherokee on Wolf Mountain Road and McCourtney Road. The reporting party thinks this is the same subject that has been seen dumping multiple vehicles on Wolf Mountain Road.
10:56 p.m. — Lake Wildwood security reported a subject running backyards on Badger and Marmot Court. A reporting party also reported a subject fleeing on his motorcycle who is known to deal fentanyl and other controlled substances was not called in the gate. Security thought the two reports were related.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
12:30 a.m. — Officers were called to assist Grass Valley law enforcement at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.
10:02 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for a transient male sitting on the bus stop bench in front of Forest Charter School near Sacramento Street for over an hour without moving.
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
5:16 a.m. — A 911 caller reported that people have been performing witchcraft on her at home on Segsworth Way and Dorsey Drive for the last week and there were three people who were sitting on her counter. The reporting party has photographic evidence. Her cat is also attacking the wall to protect her.
8:01 a.m. — A driver of a gray or black Subaru took off from a fuel pump with the hose still attached causing significant damage to the hose and the nozzle at Robinsons Gas Station on East Main Street and Richardson Street.
10:37 a.m. — A maroon Dodge pickup truck was reported hauling a bunch of unsecured oxygen tanks outside of the Grocery Outlet on Sutton Way. The caller was concerned that the tanks could explode.
2:13 p.m. — A male transient with a shopping cart was reported taking his clothes off in front of Edward Jones financial offices on North Auburn Street and Richardson Street.
3:21 p.m. — The Gold Miners Inn on Bank Street requested that transients in the parking lot be moved along.
4:38 p.m. — A group of six 20 — 30 year olds were reported smoking controlled substances and having open containers in between Western Sierra Medical Clinic and Chase Bank on Brunswick road.
10:22 p.m. — A 10-year old girl was receiving threats via voicemail according to her mother calling from Sutton Way and Plaza Drive.
— Marianne Boll-See