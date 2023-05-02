For about 36 years, the annual Mother’s Day Plant & Flower Sale was held at the Miners Foundry in Nevada City, and became a tradition for many.
This year, for the second time, the event will take place creekside at Grass Valley’s Wild Eye Pub. The event will offer organic, locally acclimated plants, heirloom and rare vegetables, succulents, herbs, starters, and vintage garden treasures.
Last year, only four weeks before the sale, Wild Eye co-owner Beth Moore decided to take on the event after Miners Foundry expressed they wouldn’t be hosting.
“I just found out a year ago this month that they weren’t doing it in May so I kind of rallied and said, well we want to do it,” Moore said. “We want to bring it over here. I checked with Gretchen at the Foundry.”
Moore and her staff rose to the occasion, organizing a small but mighty group of vendors. Their efforts ended up benefitting people in dire need.
“(The first one) we just had four (vendors) and it was lovely,” said Moore. “At the time, because we were doing it so late, I was like, I don’t know how to price it. Give me 10 percent of your sales on your honor. The war in Ukraine had just started so I said, I will send that (money) to the World Central Kitchen to help feed refugees. So we sent $400 off to them after that one.”
Moore said that this year, they have eight vendors signed up so far with others trickling in every day.
In addition to the gardening sale, Wild Eye will also have a special Mother’s Day brunch menu in addition to their regular selection.
“We’re doing a whole special Mother’s Day brunch, of course adult or family beverages, whatever people are into,” Moore said. “We’ll be inside and/or outside depending on if it’s cold or drizzly. Last year it was nice at first and then it just started to drizzle more and more. Some people finished up out there, some people picked up plates and came in, others were seated in here as it got later because we had to. It’s nice having that option. We can be outside on the creek, we’ll have a canopy up that will either be for shade or drizzle. The growers are all ready for drizzle; they don’t care, so they’ll sell anyway.”
Moore highly recommends calling into the restaurant for reservations if you plan on enjoying a meal.
“It is really helpful because we make our food fresh and it gives us the ability to plan well for people and for staffing. It’s a big difference if we know we’re going to be feeding 40 all of a sudden or 100 all of a sudden.”
There’s no pressure to eat, though. Some just like to browse the market while others make a day of it.
“Some people just want to shop and get plants and then go home and garden. Others are making an event out of it. They don’t have to come in at all.”
Live music for the Mother’s Day Plant & Garden Treasure Sale will be courtesy Luke & Maggie from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A special early Jazz Jam will begin at 1:00 p.m. and go until 4:00 p.m.
According to Moore, hosting the plant sale fits right in line with what Wild Eye Pub has represented since its opening five years ago.
“We feel like it’s a nice continuation and addition to our commitment since we opened to support local, to build community, to strengthen what our neighbors do here, a good bright livelihood. We love carrying the things that local farmers grow and local vintners brew, and all that. It fits so nicely with what we already do. So we are really delighted.”
Wild Eye Pub’s Second Annual Mother’s Day Plant & Garden Treasure Sale will take place Sunday, May 14 at Wild Eye Pub, located at 535 Mill St. in Grass Valley from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Extra parking will be available at the free lot on the corner of Mill Street and McCourtney Road, a two-minute walk to the pub.