For about 36 years, the annual Mother’s Day Plant & Flower Sale was held at the Miners Foundry in Nevada City, and became a tradition for many.

This year, for the second time, the event will take place creekside at Grass Valley’s Wild Eye Pub. The event will offer organic, locally acclimated plants, heirloom and rare vegetables, succulents, herbs, starters, and vintage garden treasures.