Noble Thoughts: The most Monday Monday ever

If you are in the same boat as I was, you were “victim” to the great internet outage of 2022 on Monday.

Aside from the inconvenience, this served as a reminder of how much we all rely on what has become a necessity in life. All of us, save a few, rely on internet and Wi-Fi to not only communicate but to make our living. Businesses were peppered with “Cash Only” signs, and I shudder to think of how much potential revenue was lost.

My day started with my phone — which has been dying a slow death — deciding its time was up. I was able to make one phone call to Alan, my editor, but then it drove its final coffin nail. I can’t operate my phone without my internet, so it was like it was raising its arms in surrender, tired of the many photos and notes I have taken over the years.

And then my car broke down. Is Mercury in retrograde?

WALKIN’ AND TALKIN’

Erin Thiem and Jesse Locks are returning to their Folk Trails Hiking Club this month after a pause. The two organize a different walk every few months highlighting a different area or theme, such as Fall Colors and Historic Cemeteries (my personal favorite).

Erin Thiem

The hike they’ll be leading this month will take place Sept. 8 on the Deer Creek Tribute Trail, and they’ll be discussing the history of the creek and the trail. It’s free to participate, and all are encouraged to bring their cameras. Visit their website for more info at http://www.folktrails.org/hikingclub . It’ll be fun!

Speaking of Nevada City, I wrote in July about Delish Bish, an eclectic eatery owned by Rachel McMahon. I spoke with McMahon this week and she told me that a lot of people tried her restaurant after the story came out — and now Delish Bish is relocating. They simply grew out of their former space on York Street, and will be closed for a while as they prep their new Broad Street location. They expect to reopen at the beginning of October.

LONG TIME, NO SEE

A special “hello” to Peggy and Chip Arenchild. I met this wonderful couple last summer at the lake, and after a series of conversations, we became friends.

I noticed this year that they weren’t coming around; I hadn’t seen them since last summer. The other evening while lying there reading my book, I heard, “Hi Jennifer!” It was Chip and Peggy. They explained they hadn’t been going, and this was their first time of the year.

We put together that Chip worked with my dad at Robinson Timber, and Peggy works for the same counseling center as my mom. Small world! They are dear people, and he is one heck of a swimmer.

Another reminder of that small town vibe I love so much.

Enjoy the heat and be safe, everyone. Aloha and thanks for reading.

