Photographer’s spotlight

Cynthia Levesque and her Grass Valley store Loot & Lore will be holding Bogwarts School of Magic for youngsters age six to 16 at Penn Valley’s Western Gateway Park in June. In addition to her local location, Levesque also runs a midtown Sacramento outlet of her witchy wares.

 Elias Funez File Photo

Grass Valley’s Loot & Lore will once again be offering its Bogwarts School of Magick Summer Day Camp for the curious and experimental kids in your family aged six to 16.

The camp is for the “magickally curious child” and will help educate kids under the instruction of its head witches, aka instructors.