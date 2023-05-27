Grass Valley’s Loot & Lore will once again be offering its Bogwarts School of Magick Summer Day Camp for the curious and experimental kids in your family aged six to 16.
The camp is for the “magickally curious child” and will help educate kids under the instruction of its head witches, aka instructors.
The camp began as Loot & Lore’s owner Cynthia Levesque own daughter was exploring her options for summer activities.
“My 15 year old, when she was 11, we were talking about summer camps,” Levesque said. “She said, ‘I wish there was a camp that was like Harry Potter. At the time I didn’t own a witch shop but I worked for one.”
Levesque and her daughter began formulating the curriculum for what would become Bogwarts School of Magick.
“It was great to have her perspective and have some insight on what other kids wanted to learn about in the magickal realm,” said Levesque. “This will be our fourth year and we have had it at various locations and this year we will be at Western Gateway Park.”
Levesque said Western Gateway proved a great choice with its shade, access to nature, a safe creek to cool off in, and most importantly for the safety of the children attending.
Young minds will study magickal correspondences, divination, Earth magic, potion making, herbal spellcasting and much more. Nourishing snacks and lunches will be provided, taking each child’s dietary needs into consideration.
“We very loosely base (the camp) on Harry Potter but it’s not a Harry Potter camp,” Levesque said. “We’re teaching them magick and ritual in a real way. We are giving them the tools to navigate a tricky world.
“So an example would be we do a day where the theme is divination, so we talk about runes and we find things in nature we can make a set of runes out of. We make magick wands and we talk about what the intention or healing properties of particular types of trees. So as the children are looking for their perfect stick I have them consider, did this come from the oak? What the does oak represent? We really try to make it about giving these kids tools to use magick as a way to have some hope in what seems like a hopeless word. We are trying to build and communicate and navigate through tricky emotions. That’s really what magick and ritual are (all about).”
Loot & Lore will offer parents a payment plan for Bogwarts, which Levesque said many have already opted into, though there are still spots available.
Bogwarts School of Magick will take place June 19 through June 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day.
To enroll in Bogwarts or to learn more please visit www.lootandlore.love or call Loot & Lore at 530-615-4328.