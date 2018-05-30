The more, the merrier: Make Local Habit/Kiya’s Naturals expand to Nevada City

Aria Griffis and Kiya Rios have made an impression on downtown Grass Valley with their unique, dual-purpose, often whimsical storefront, Make Local Habit and Kiya's Naturals.

Recognizing an unfilled niche in the landscape of Nevada City retail, the two opened their second location on Commercial Street in February.

The stores have enjoyed a partnership that has spanned a number of years. From their first post on West Main Street in Grass Valley, the duo have watched interest bloom among their customers who recognize the shop simply for what it is: a store featuring all locally made goods, lovingly crafted by artisans and craftspeople.

The Kiya's Naturals side of the business finds Rios upcycling children's clothes to create new fashions, along with handmade toys.

"We've been thinking about it for a little while," said Griffis of the expansion, "and the space became available. There isn't anything like it in Nevada City as far as the children's piece. We're two stores in one. (Rios) offers children's items and I offer handmade local pieces. We felt like we're filling a niche."

Griffis said they are still offering the same entities but the vendors in Nevada City will differ a bit from those in Grass Valley. Everything, she said, is still locally handmade but not the same items because the details in the artistry can vary. She adds that Kiya's kids' clothing will always be one-of-a-kind.

"I think just the fact that we have so many things made locally draws people in," said Griffis. "We are locals supporting locals."

Make Local Habit's Nevada City location is now open at 241 Commercial Street.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or 530-477-4231.