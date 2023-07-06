Staff Writer
A new street vendor market is in the works for downtown Grass Valley planned for Thursday’s through Oct. 26, bringing local farmers, food, and craft vendors to the recently renovated pedestrian only Mill Street Mall thoroughfare.
The Market at Grass Valley, will be held each Thursday through Oct. 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. with the inaugural event starting today.
“The Market at Grass Valley has a certified farmer’s market component but we will also have food vendors and craft vendors,” Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO Robin Davies said.
Italian Brothers Wood Fired Pizza plan to be in tow as well as The Olive Groove, and Gold Rush Cookie Company.
Gold Rush Cookie plans to sit today’s event out but will be back for the rest of The Market at Grass Valley’s events.
Italian Brothers Wood Fired Pizza, who were a hit at the Fourth of July street party in Grass Valley Tuesday evening, will once again bring their wood fired oven to Mill Street.
“They have their wood fired oven there and you can watch the whole process,” Davies said.
Made with Love, French Italian street food is another vendor Davies says will join the roster as well as others.
“Vendor participation will grow,” Davies said explaining that the farmer’s market will have a great deal of variety.
Known vendors, the community is familiar with, will have their fruits vegetables, berries and flowers on hand including Dhillon Farm, Yoon Chao, and Xiong Family Farms.
Even the market’s manager Lacey Robertson will have vegetables and flowers for sale at her booth offering gold and white sunflowers, squash, onions, torpedo onions popular in Italy, garlic, cucumbers and watermelon later in the summer.
“Our white sunflowers just started blooming yesterday,” Robertson said.
Stone fruits such as nectarines, plums, peaches, cherries, and apricots from Dhillon Farm located in Marysville will be available for purchase.
“We are just starting freestone fruit which means the pit easily separates from the fruit and you do not need a knife,” Gurmeet Dhillon said.
Fresh blueberries, strawberries, raspberries and blackberries will be sold from the Yoon Chao Farm.
Beets, carrots, lettuce, eggplant and a variety of tomatoes will be available from Xiong Family Farms out of Linda, California.
Stephens Farmhouse will have all types of pies for purchase.
“There will be others as we move along,” Davies said of participating vendors. This is our first ongoing market. The roster of vendors will increase and change as the seasons change,”
Farmer’s interested in being vendors can contact Lacey Robertson at manager.grassvalleymarket@gmail.com.
Those interested in becoming a craft or food vendor can contact the Downtown Grass Valley Association at info@downtowngrassvalley.com.
This is a DGVA event and is not to be confused with Grass Valley Farmer’s Market.
To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.
