The Love Witch

The Love Witch comes to the Onyx Downtown this Sunday and will feature a conversation with one of the film’s actors following the screening.

 Courtesy Photo

Submitted to The Union

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, what will love drive you to do? That’s the question that Elaine, The Love Witch, takes to new levels as she searches for her perfect mate in the hilarious over-the-top pastiche horror film.