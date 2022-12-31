President’s Message: Jacob McBride
Hello there. Let me introduce myself for those who have not met me yMcBride. I have enjoyed working with and maintaining bees for a while in Nevada County, and was elected to be the president of the Club for this year.
2022 flew by and here comes 2023. I want to thank Spencer Wingfield for helping lead the club during the time of the Covid shutdowns. We were able to see the resiliency of the club in being able to adapt to the issues that arose during that time.
At the board meetings to plan for this year, we asked ourselves what is our goal as a club? We already knew we have an accurate flow of information about beekeeping being presented through the club. We realized it is the social aspect that was missing. With the end of regular zoom meetings, and getting back to normal with our pre covid in-person meetings, we hope to promote the social aspects of the club, and look forward to having a fun year.
On a side note: don’t forget to register your hives with the county. This is very important for our county to not only know that we beekeepers are a strong and important part of our community, but they will also know to notify you in case there are any pesticide spraying in your area. If you have under 10 hives, there is no fee.
January 2nd Meeting – 7pm
The meeting will be held at the Vets Hall in Grass Valley, our usual meeting location for many years. The meeting will an in-person only meeting, as will all future meetings, unless unseen circumstances warrant a change. This is by direction of your Board of Directors and the Executive Committee.
At this meeting, we will be ratifying the appointment of Karla Hansen to the Board of Directors for the year 2023. Karla requested this appointment to the Board, following the voting of our 2023 slate of officers and directors in November, which the current Board approved. Now, the attending membership can have the opportunity to ratify.
The monthly raffle will also be held at this meeting. If you’ve got something to donate for the raffle relating to what we do, help the club out and bring it in. Obviously, you’ll need to be present to participate in the raffle! Hope to see as many faces as possible at the meeting!
Program:
Our very own Randy Oliver will be presenting, in person, “How Colonies Survive the Winter”. We are in the middle of winter, with what appears to be a healthy winter, so far. How do our bees deal with the situation, when the outside temps are low; with the average winter temperature in California less than 50⁰ F and much lower here? This will be an important meeting to attend and learn Randy’s thoughts on the subject. Questions and answers will follow.
Beekeeper Randy Oliver:
Randy sees beekeeping through the eyes of a biologist. He’s kept bees for over 50 years, and with his sons, Eric and Ian, run around 1500 hives in the California foothills for migratory pollination, also producing queens, nucs and honey. He closely follows bee research, engages in it himself, and enjoys sharing what he’s learned with others. To that end, Randy maintains an extensive website, ScientificBeekeeping.com, entirely relating to beekeeping research, the results of that research and the basic principles of beekeeping. Randy gives permission for use of all material on the website for educational purposes, so long as it is attributed to
ScientificBeekeeping.com. Additionally, Randy is a regular contributor to the American Bee Journal, where his articles can usually be seen monthly.
Bee Bits: Submitted by Randy Oliver
We’ve now passed the winter solstice, and a new trip around the sun has begun! The past three years have been devastatingly dry in California, our reservoirs are low, and the agricultural community is wondering if there will be enough water for crops and pasture. But hope springs eternal, and our fulsome rains so far this winter have given our thirsty trees a respite, and allowed for seeds of our annuals to germinate.
I couldn’t find rainfall history for Nevada County, but here’s a chart of annual average precipitation for California, with a trend line in blue for the time that I’ve been keeping bees in the County.
You can see that California precipitation is erratic, but with a clear downward trend line. If any reader can help me to find better information for Nevada County weather history, please let me know. The best that I’ve been able to cobble together are some disjointed data sets.
I was able to find data for Nevada City precipitation averages from 1914-2005 which showed that our annual precipitation average over that historical time period was over 54 inches. Compare that to our annual average from 2011–present of only 16.6 inches! It’s no wonder that we no longer have mushroom hunting festivals, nor see many of the plants or insects that we used to. Our Sierra Foothill ecosystem, although adapted to summer drought, evolved with three times as much annual precipitation.
And more specifically regarding beekeeping, this prolonged drought helps to explain why my sons and I don’t even bother to put pollen traps on our hives anymore, since instead of the drawers getting filled in a couple of days, there’s hardly enough pollen to bother with.
So it’s not just varroa (which arrived in Nevada County in 1993) that’s made beekeeping more difficult. The bottom line is that life for honey bees in Nevada County is more difficult nowadays. Not to mention that there are far more managed hives in the County than when I first moved here.
So between varroa, its associated viruses, lack of forage, and greater competition, hotter temperatures, and less nutritious pollen due to elevated CO2 levels, being a honey bee colony is not as easy as it used to be.
OK, I don’t want to be a downer. This season’s nice honey crop came as a surprise. I’ve been sowing hand collected seed from California poppies, hedge mustard, and milkweed to take advantage of this lovely rainfall. We’ve been helping our bees by feeding pollen sub and keeping varroa under control, and our colonies are looking pretty good.
As far as colony management, if you haven’t already done so, now’s the time to give your colonies an oxalic acid dribble while they are free of brood. And let’s hope for some decent flight weather during alder bloom in January.
And note that this year we’re on track to match the historical November and December averages – let’s keep our fingers crossed, and maybe all do a little rain dance to welcome in the new year!
Happy beekeeping! Randy Oliver