Staff Writer
The 2023- 2024 budget for Nevada City was approved by city councilmembers including a 4% raise for all city employees at this week’s regularly scheduled meeting in City Hall located at 317 Broad Street in Nevada City.
“I’d like to say thank you, again, for the 4% raises for our outstanding city staff,” Adam Kline, councilmember said.
Praise and appreciation was given to the document itself for clearly showing where money was being spent in the largest budget ever for Nevada City.
“The public should be able to look at the documents and be able to understand how their resources are being managed…and it was not visible in the past,” Councilmember Gary Petersen said. “It took a long time…it’s beautiful…it’s color coded and it’s all there.”
The over $6 million dollar budget was reviewed along with a five-year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP), a compensation plan for city employees and a master fee schedule for services the city delivered were among the other resolutions passed by the city council enthusiastically.
“This budget is a best practice budget,” Grayson said. “In totality this budget represents the largest city budget with the greatest service levels in the city’s history.”
Personnel were added to the team of city workers, such as a corporal school resource officer for the next five years whose duties range from perking up sullen students to directing bus traffic to settling disputes to keeping an eye out for threats.
A full-time position for a fire fuels mitigation officer was also added.
“Somebody who can run our masticator, our dozer, lawnmower, weed whacker or hand pruner, whatever is necessary to… do with our over 450 acres of property that the city is responsible for,” Grayson said.
A full-time community risk reduction officer who will take care of all things engaged in the community on private property.
Also, in administration, a human resource risk management position was funded.
“There’s a lot in that world,” Grayson said. “To hire someone or to fire someone is a lot of work, especially if you want to do it right, and we want to do it right.”
Grayson complimented the city council for making these important decisions and adding $1 million to the budget.
“I really appreciate the council’s leadership on that as we continue to invest in infrastructure in this budget but also in our greatest asset which you know is our employees,” Grayson said.
Deferred maintenance on infrastructure facilities and open space was something Grayson said the team still needed to tackle over the next five years.
Stephen Erlandson, interim assistant city manager also recommended that the city work on a five-year revenue and expenditure forecast, for the operating budget.
“Tie that [expenditure forecast] into your five-year CIP, and that way, it will allow the city and staff to plan for the long-run… tighten the ship a little bit and have enhanced planning,” Erlandson said.
Increased expenses impacting the 2023-2024 budget included fuel costs, the costs of most materials, service contracts for Information Technology (IT), Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) and law enforcement dispatchers and personnel who received a 4% COLA effective July 1, according to Erlandson.
Welcome to new interim city planner
Lisa McCandless, interim city planner was introduced to the councilmembers at Wednesday’s meeting.
McCandless told the council she has a degree in land use planning and holds a Geographic Information System (GIS) certification.
GIS is a computer system that analyzes and displays geographically referenced information. It uses data that is attached to a unique location.
McCandless is also licensed by the FAA as an unmanned aircraft pilot, meaning she is authorized to operate drones.
Growing up in the Reno / Truckee area, her past 10 years of experience has been mostly working in the private sector, according to McCandless.
“I’ve recently done projects for land owners helping them get through the permitting process and get land use entitlements and such,” McCandless said.
“Honored to serve as Interim City Planner for the City of Nevada City!” McCandless wrote in a social media post. “Amy Wolfson’s work for the past eight years will be a tough act to follow but looking forward to working on all current planning initiatives and projects.”