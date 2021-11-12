The Kentucky Ridge Mine: Colonel English’s enterprise

In 1851-52, the Kentucky Ridge Mine was the most ambitious and highly capitalized mining venture in California worked by enslaved laborers. Located between Newtown and Rough and Ready, the mine was one component of the larger business enterprise of Colonel William F. English (1807-1852) who also operated shipping and retail operations in San Francisco.

English was born into an affluent family that used slaves to grow cotton on their large plantations in South Carolina. By 1838 English had moved to what was then territorial Florida, where he served in the Legislature and militia, reaching the rank of colonel. English had several businesses in the Florida Keys and a plantation on the mouth of the Miami River — now the city of Miami — that was worked by 100 slaves.

In the summer of 1849, renewed fighting between the Seminole and white settlers in the Miami area drove the settlers south to Key West. The intersection of that outbreak and the discovery of gold in California likely influenced English’s decision to go to the gold fields while the federal Army and Navy made a concerted effort to subdue the Seminole.

English commissioned the construction of a steamship in Philadelphia, the Commodore Stockton, to transport himself and his slaves to California. The Commodore Stockton was launched in January 1850, but English delayed his departure to learn whether California would be admitted to the Union as a free or slave state. Despite California’s admission as a free state, on Sept. 9, 1850, English proceeded with his plan. The Commodore Stockton departed Philadelphia on Nov. 1. The ship arrived in San Francisco on April 20, 1851. The 36 “unidentified” people in steerage were likely slaves.

GOLD ON THE RIDGE

In early 1851, press reports of gold discoveries on the Kentucky Ridge may have focused English’s attention on that area. On Oct. 23, 1851, the Nevada Journal reported that English had acquired the Kentucky Ridge Mine and had a “Chilean process quartz mill in operation.”





English’s enslaved workforce was largely comprised of people from his family’s South Carolina plantations. Five of the laborers were enslaved to English’s maternal uncle, Richard Fitzpatrick, who had joined him in California. English had made a special agreement with four of the enslaved people that had long been with him in Florida: Joseph and Jacob Thomas and their sister, Chasey, and John Green. All were to be freed after 18 months of labor in California. English’s attorney, Stephen R. Mallory — who would later become secretary of the Navy for the Confederacy — was contemptuous of English’s arrangement, calling it “William’s absurd bargain.” Many other Thomas family members and Chasey’s husband, Isaac Sanks, were left behind, as was John Green’s wife, Diana, and her children. Chasey and her brothers were later able to save enough money to buy Isaac’s freedom. He joined them on the Kentucky Ridge.

Sources differ as to the productivity of the mine under English’s management. Since neither he nor his laborers had experience in mining, it is not surprising that some sources reported that the mine was inefficiently operated with crude methods and tools. Writing some 16 years later, Edwin F. Bean wrote that the “affair proved a failure, and was disastrous to all parties concerned.” Writing more generally about the area, he described the Kentucky Ridge boom as a “bubble” that left miners and investors “flat broke.” Another source reported that years later after the Kentucky Ridge Mine had been abandoned, some mining engineers went through it and found “a deep tunnel of amazing deviations and windings” they likened “to a hole chopped out with pickaxes.”

DISASTER

In May and June 1851, fires swept through San Francisco destroying a stock of English’s retail goods that were stored on Battery Street. The stretch of back luck continued when on Sept. 29 the Commodore Stockton was damaged during bad weather on her way back to San Francisco from Panama. Although she was able to put off her passengers, and make her way back to Acapulco, her captain did not have adequate funds to pay off the crew. He sent the purser to San Francisco for funds, but English indicated he did not have the necessary cash. The captain was authorized to sell the ship to clear the debt.

On Aug. 27, 1852, at about noon William F. English was outside Nevada City when he was thrown from his mule. In getting to his feet his gun discharged and the shot struck him in the breast. He died instantly. English was buried in Pioneer Cemetery in Nevada City, but the location of his grave is unknown. His uncle, Richard Fitzpatrick, was the administrator of English’s estate. An “Administrator’s Notice” was published in the Nevada Journal on Oct. 1, 1852. Fitzpatrick began advertising the sale of the mill and machinery in November.

FREEDOM

Two and a half years after sailing from Philadelphia, the enslaved workers on the Kentucky Ridge were free. Some remained on the ridge to mine for themselves, but many migrated down to Grass Valley, settling first in the Boston Ravine area. Later members of the Thomas, Sanks, Allen, Johnson, Mills, and Seville families bought property close to one another on Church, Pleasant, Alta and Townsend streets.

Many of the former slaves went on to be pillars of the community. They founded an African Methodist Episcopal Church and School on South Church Street, and following the passage of the 15th Amendment, the men became regular voters, served on juries, and even ran for public office. Isaac Sanks may have been the first Black man to run for public office in California.

The Kentucky Ridge slaves in California received their freedom a full decade before the friends and family members they had left behind. Joseph Thomas was proud to learn that two of his sons had been freed by the Union Army and enlisted. In January 1863, when Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, the former slaves joyously celebrated the impending freedom of their family members and friends.

In 1870, Joseph Thomas and Isaac Sanks traveled to Florida to visit family and friends. During their forced separation Joseph’s younger brother, Lynn, had remembered his absent siblings by naming a son Joseph and a daughter Chasey.

Linda K. Jack is a member of the Nevada County Historical Society