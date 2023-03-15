The Hilarious HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis Comes to The Center for the Arts

A live fast-paced, action-packed comedy show that combines hypnosis and improvisational theater called “HYPROV” (pronounced hip-rawv) is coming to Grass Valley, on March 16, at The Center for the Arts located at 314 West Main St. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.
Colin Mochrie, one of the cast members for the popular improvisational comedy television show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” combines his talent with Asad Mecci who welcomes 20 volunteers on stage to be hypnotized. The most receptive to hypnosis then join Mochrie to improvise the rest of the show, while hypnotized.
The 90-minute show combines hypnosis and improv – two art forms that have mystified and entertained fans, skeptics, and everyone in between.
“Part of the brain that deals with self-reflection becomes disconnected to the point where the subject obeys all suggestions without question,” Mecci said. “For example if I tell the hypnotized subject to fall madly in love with Colin and propose to him, they go all out.”
It feels like a high-wire act because Mecci and Mochrie don’t always know what will happen. They take suggestions from the audience about which directions Mochrie leads the volunteers through the improvisations, according to Mecci.
“It’s amazing to watch Colin — you have the best seat in the house for comedy,” Mecci said.
Straight from a 70 show off-Broadway run in New York City, “HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis” is embarking on a North American tour, which began February 3.
No matter where they appear, people from all the places we have performed are always “enthusiastic and enjoy goofy fun,” Mecci said.
The live show, which has been seen by a staggering 100,000 people throughout North America and Europe, has been called a “celebration of the human imagination” by The Times in London.
“I’m still shocked that Asad is able to hypnotize people night after night. I still get nervous wondering what is going to happen, but each night I’m blown away. I have to keep myself from laughing,” said Mochrie.
In the hands of the two experts – and solely crafted from the volunteers’ uninhibited, unconscious minds – each show is an entirely original and completely unforgettable theatrical experience.
“In improv training, instructors are always telling you to ‘get out of your head,’” Mochrie said. “To stop consciously constructing responses.”
“Colin’s responses are seamless and his reactions are fluid. He’s unexpected and amazing” Mecci said.
The show also has improvised music throughout.
Mochrie also made a guest appearance in the movie “Astronaut” with Richard Dreyfuss in 2019 and has written a book titled “Not Quite the Classics” where he takes the first and last lines of a famous work of literature and fills in the middle with improvised stories.
For example, he took “Cat in the Hat” by Dr. Seuss and turned it into a zombie apocalypse, according to Mochrie.
“HYPROV” was co-created in 2016 by Mochrie and Mecci along with Mochrie’s longtime manager, Jeff Andrews at Toronto’s Second City. After working it out on stage, they took the show on the road to Just for Laughs London, Just for Laughs Montreal, and the Edinburgh Fringe, where it was received with rave reviews in 2016 and 2017.
“First time we met, we performed with no rehearsal, and decided to take it on the road,” Mecci said. “It’s a dream come true.”
On occasion, if Mochrie is not available, the show has been performed with other comedians such as Stephanie Courtney AKA Flo from the Progressive Insurance commercials, Jonathan Mangum, the voice and assistant on the game show “Let’s Make a Deal” and Jeff Hiller from the comedy-drama television series “Somebody Somewhere.”
The duo set out on a 60-city tour from 2019-2022, which continues across Canada and the U.S. in 2023-2024.
To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.