The Hilarious HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis Comes to The Center for the Arts

A live show that combines hypnosis and improvisation will entertain crowds on March 17 at The Center for The Arts on West Main Street in Grass Valley. Colin Mochrie, one of the cast members in the hit show “Whose Line Is It Anyway” teams up with hypnotist Asad Mecci. This 90-minute show promises a unique comedy experience. The Wall Street Journal lauded the show as “catnip for those who relish spontaneity and informality.”

A live fast-paced, action-packed comedy show that combines hypnosis and improvisational theater called “HYPROV” (pronounced hip-rawv) is coming to Grass Valley, on March 16, at The Center for the Arts located at 314 West Main St. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

Colin Mochrie, one of the cast members for the popular improvisational comedy television show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” combines his talent with Asad Mecci who welcomes 20 volunteers on stage to be hypnotized. The most receptive to hypnosis then join Mochrie to improvise the rest of the show, while hypnotized.

