Staff Writer
For what seems like a “finally” moment for some county residents and an “oh no” for others, Nevada County is slated for a heat wave.
“We are going to have a major heat wave,” said Craig Shoemaker of National Weather Service in Sacramento. “It’s going to be getting hot. There’s a reasonable chance Grass Valley will have its first 100 degree day on Saturday. We are only forecasting 99 but it’s trending hot air so there’s a reasonable chance; and if not, Sunday.”
The chances of surpassing 100 degrees locally, Shoemaker said, are “pretty good.”
He went on to explain that the area has had a persistent trough of low pressure over it for the last couple of months, which helps explain the unseasonably cool temperatures and unpredictable thunderstorms. He confirmed that temperatures for this time of year have been registering as much as 10 degrees below normal.
Shoemaker said things will warm up significantly as the week passes. Temps are forecast to reach a high of 79 degrees today, 83 on Wednesday, then the big warm-up is expected to happen Thursday with a high of 96 and on Friday, the mercury should reach 99.
Based on current models, Shoemaker said the Weather Service is predicting temperatures in the high 90s/low100s for the entirety of the Fourth of July weekend.
“And low temps are going to be a lot warmer too,” Shoemaker said. “People are going to be using those air conditioners at night, when temperatures are in the 70s.”
“Basically the trough has been over us and getting replaced by an upper ridge of high pressure,” Shoemaker added. “This is actually what it should be. Grass Valley averages upper 80s and 90s. It will be above normal but not crazy above normal. We’ve just been so used to it being cooler. It’s going to be a shock to the system even though (you) are a little bit above normal. It’s an average heat wave; we’d get one by this time of year, we just haven’t had one.”
With the heat, Shoemaker said there are precautions people can and should take.
“Limit exposure outdoors and stay hydrated and stay out of the fast moving water,” he said. “It’s cold. We’ve had a lot of drownings, and that’s all that snowpack that’s melted. People think that water is just a normal cool-down temperature. That’s going to be a major concern, people getting in those streams. We are going to have another surge of snowmelt. There will be some further elevations (where) people will really need to be weary.”