The heat is on: Heat wave ‘flirting’ with record highs for May

People beat the heat at the South Yuba River Thursday under the old Highway 49 bridge. Nevada County temperatures are set to soar over the next few days, with highs in the 80s today and Saturday giving way to highs in the 90s Sunday and Memorial Day. Those headed to the river to cool down should proceed with extreme caution due to cold and swift flows.

High pressures along the West Coast will result in a significant warming trend that will peak around Monday or Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

Scott Rowe, a meteorologist with the weather service, said the heat will be preceded by a quick atmospheric “disturbance” resulting in possible afternoon showers and storms, largely limited to the South Lake Tahoe region.

“Chances of precipitation in Grass Valley are less than 5%,“ Rowe said.

The ever-so-slight chance of rain will be followed by near record-breaking temperatures for the month of May in California, he added.

“There are record high temperatures some days and near record high temperatures for others — especially on May 31, Memorial Day,” Rowe said, adding that June’s record highs are significantly higher.

A pair of teens jump into the South Yuba River earlier this month. Those headed to the river are advised to use extreme caution before entering the water. Know what hazards might be under the water before you jump in and know your own abilities.

Grass Valley is forecast to hit a high of 82 today, 85 on Saturday, 92 on Sunday, 96 on Monday, 93 on Tuesday, and 92 on Wednesday. Some forecasts have Grass Valley hitting three digits on Memorial Day.

Rowe said the hottest place in state will be between Chico and Redding at 105 to 108 degrees.

On the other side of the Sierra Crest, Truckee’s forecast looks slightly cooler. North Lake Tahoe anticipates a Saturday high between 70 to 75 degrees, Sunday and Monday between 75 to 80 degrees, and Tuesday between 80 to 85 degrees.

As the first holiday weekend of the impending summer season, the National Weather Service encourages residents in the area to stay hydrated and not to leave pets in vehicles during weekend errands.

Additionally, the service reminded tourists and locals alike to be mindful of extremely cold temperatures in the Yuba River.

