The heat is on: Heat wave ‘flirting’ with record highs for May
High pressures along the West Coast will result in a significant warming trend that will peak around Monday or Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
Scott Rowe, a meteorologist with the weather service, said the heat will be preceded by a quick atmospheric “disturbance” resulting in possible afternoon showers and storms, largely limited to the South Lake Tahoe region.
“Chances of precipitation in Grass Valley are less than 5%,“ Rowe said.
The ever-so-slight chance of rain will be followed by near record-breaking temperatures for the month of May in California, he added.
“There are record high temperatures some days and near record high temperatures for others — especially on May 31, Memorial Day,” Rowe said, adding that June’s record highs are significantly higher.
Grass Valley is forecast to hit a high of 82 today, 85 on Saturday, 92 on Sunday, 96 on Monday, 93 on Tuesday, and 92 on Wednesday. Some forecasts have Grass Valley hitting three digits on Memorial Day.
Rowe said the hottest place in state will be between Chico and Redding at 105 to 108 degrees.
On the other side of the Sierra Crest, Truckee’s forecast looks slightly cooler. North Lake Tahoe anticipates a Saturday high between 70 to 75 degrees, Sunday and Monday between 75 to 80 degrees, and Tuesday between 80 to 85 degrees.
As the first holiday weekend of the impending summer season, the National Weather Service encourages residents in the area to stay hydrated and not to leave pets in vehicles during weekend errands.
Additionally, the service reminded tourists and locals alike to be mindful of extremely cold temperatures in the Yuba River.
Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com
