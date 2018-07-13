The Great Indoors: Grass Valley hosts Indoor Sidewalk Sale

Shoppers will find a host of delights in downtown Grass Valley through the weekend as the town celebrates its annual Indoor Sidewalk sale.

The sale will take place through Sunday, and includes such vendors as La Te Da, Good Times Board Shop, Tess' Kitchen Store and Foothill Mercantile.

The event will find a number of vendors offering an assortment of goods at low prices. This is the second year of the event.

Sue Amick, owner of Foothill Mercantile, said the tradition of a sidewalk sale began some years ago, but in recent times saw a lack in participation from downtown vendors. This caused the group of interested merchants to reformulate their plan.

It wasn't feasible, Amick said, to close the street for a sidewalk sale with minimal participation from the stores. Thus, the idea for the Indoor Sidewalk Sale was born.

"For me, it's always been successful," said Amick. "We just don't get enough participation from other stores and when you have three or four or five stores (on this end of the block) and nothing down there, it limits the possibilities."

Steve Rosenthal, owner of Tess' Kitchen Store, said his shop has been participating in the sidewalk sale — in its various iterations — for at least eight years, or as long as he has bought the storefront on Mill Street.

Rosenthal also acknowledges the sidewalk sales — both indoor and outdoor — have proven successful for his business.

"What's amazing is when we've just had regular sales, the same thing won't sell but all of a sudden you do the sidewalk sale and people realize that they're really getting a bargain," said Rosenthal. "People do get some really great deals."

Aside from the Black Friday-like prices on selected merchandise, Rosenthal said the sidewalk sale offers shoppers a much more personal and hands-on approach to bargain shopping than, say, the internet.

"So many products when you buy them, there's a whole tactile feel to things," he said. "The tactile touch of products is really important. The internet is great at answering questions that you ask it, but the internet is not very good telling you the questions that you should be asking."

Grass Valley has been undergoing many changes as of late. Renovations of the old Nevada County Bank building are expected to be complete soon, with stores such as Serendipity and Junk In The Trunk (henceforth to be called Lola & Jack's) moving in and setting up shop.

Restaurants such as the Watershed, taking over the former location of The Owl Restaurant & Tavern, and MeZe are also moving in, offering diners new choices.

For more information on Grass Valley's Indoor Sidewalk Sale, visit facebook.com/historicgrassvalley.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or 530-477-4231.