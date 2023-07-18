Staff Writer
In what the organization calls a “lighthearted adventure,” Sierra Commons is preparing to host its Thrift Store Scavenger Hunt on Saturday, July 29.
The nonprofit organization that provides the area’s first co-working space will, for the second year, gather the morning of the hunt and then set out for a day of hardcore thrift shopping which, in turn, helps support the nonprofits operating them.
“It is first and foremost a fundraiser and we call it a fun-raiser to support Sierra Commons,” said the org’s Executive Director Robert X Trent. “It’s either independent or you can be part of a team. Then also Coryon Redd is the zany host and he’s done this a couple times and it’s really off-the-hook funny.”
For his part, Redd said he began hosting scavenger hunt events partially because he is an avid thrift shopper and appreciates the fun and creativity so often involved. He keeps a list of random things to be on the lookout for, and thanks to the many participants of last year’s scavenger hunt he was able to locate some of those, including a doctor’s stethoscope.
“It’s a lot of fun and if there is something you have been looking for, it’s definitely a good reason to participate,” said Redd. “It’s fun and team building.”
Aside from the actual hunt itself, teams will find themselves looking for particular items but will also have other chances to score points for their team.
“It’s really fun for the teams to do it and as you’re out in the field at the scavenger hunt, going from thrift store to thrift store, if someone wanted a blow-up raft and you text it to the text group, take a picture, and by me finding it and messaging it my team gets a point. There’s points, and Coryon does a great job of moderating that.”
Additionally, Redd will place “Easter eggs” in randomly selected stores where, once found, will benefit the finding team. Secret merchants will also be chosen to distribute a list to the teams should they visit that store, and given the team knows the right question to ask, they could score more points as well.
There is no official list of which thrift stores participants can visit—yard sales are even fair game—and Trent sees the event as a win-win for Sierra Commons as well as the shops themselves.
“Some people are competitive,” Trent said. “I am not super competitive; I am doing it for fun. Teams stop and get lunch together. It’s really how they choose to spend the day going from store to store. There are side games within the game. It’s also supporting nonprofits, not only Sierra Commons.”
Once the hunt ends, teams all gather at Gold Vibe Kombuchary to review their finds and partake in the awards ceremony, where Redd will hand out awards deeming “best, worst, ugliest.” Winners are determined by which items get the most applause.
“Then it gets extra zany and they put the clothes on, explain why they should win,” said Trent. “In the end, there’s ‘hey does anyone want that blue hat?’ And we also have a pile that if there are things that no one wants we bring them back to the thrift store. Sometimes there are prizes, like gift certificates.”
“I think it’s community building because it’s family friendly, kids under 16 can join any team of four,” said Redd.
Participants can preregister for $30.06 per individual, or $97.30 for a team of four, though Redd said is okay to show up to Sierra Commons the day of the event.
The Sierra Commons Scavenger Hunt takes place Saturday, July 29, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information and to register please visit www.sierracommons.org.