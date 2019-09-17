The Friendship Club raises $92,000 at annual racing event

This week saw The Friendship Club’s annual go-kart race and miniature golf tournament, dubbed “The Friendship 100.”

It could be the last time Nevada County sees the event that’s lasted 17 years.

“I never say never, but it was the last for now,” said Jennifer Singer, executive director of the nonprofit.

Go-kart racing has been suspended before and was brought back into existence, said Singer, but for now the race has “run its course.”

Although the nonprofit is still tallying the numbers, Singer said about $92,000 was raised at the Monday event, which is about average considering the past few events.

In total, Singer said about 135 miniature golfers and 20 community racers attended the event, along with others. About 300 people provided donations to the nonprofit.

“It’s really a community effort, supporting a community program,” said Singer.

For those still wanting to donate, “It’s never too late,” Singer said.

The Friendship Club, founded in 1995, offers programs and education for at-risk youth.

Contact Staff Writer Sam Corey at scorey@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219.