 The First Tee: Sacramento-based group brings 120 kids to Alta Sierra Country Club
The First Tee: Sacramento-based group brings 120 kids to Alta Sierra Country Club

Young golfers tee off on the first hole of the course Saturday at Alta Sierra Country Club, where the First Tee of Sacramento organization brought more than 120 golfers aged 12-18.
Photo: Elias Funez
The First Tee of Greater Sacramento hosted one of its junior tournaments for boys and girls. The organization aims to give the opportunity for young golfers to play on good courses for a reasonable price.
Photo: Elias Funez
A group of golfers make their putts on the course at Alta Sierra County Club and Golf Course during Saturday’s First Tee event.
Photo: Elias Funez
On Saturday the greens of the Alta Sierra Country Club and Golf Course were almost entirely devoted to the First Tee youth of the Sacramento-based organization.
Photo: Elias Funez

