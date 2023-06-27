The Camera Group, an Activity Group within the Gold Country Welcome Club, took a creative leap by presenting its first photography show this week. Five photographers from the Camera Group submitted some of their best photographs to Nevada County Staff. Twenty were chosen to be hung at the Eric Rood Administration Center in the 2nd floor foyer, which is dedicated to displaying the works of local artists.
Nevada County employee Carla Boone says, “It is so wonderful to have such beautiful images in the middle of our busy work environment. I can rest my eyes and mind on a picture and be transported there.”
The Camera Group of the Gold County Welcome Club is one of several activity groups within the Club. Established in 1989 as a non-profit, the Welcome Club is open to all adults. Its mission is to enable everyone in Nevada County to meet, make friends, and engage in common interests through Activity Groups.
The Camera Group was established several years ago to enable photographers to meet, share and discuss photography. Currently, the Group meets once a month, usually the 3rd Tuesday at 2:30pm. We have been meeting via Zoom since the COVID pandemic. Zoom works well to share photos via “shared screen.” Attendees not only present their work, but they can use photo processing tools such as those from Adobe to adjust and enhance their images during the meeting. For example, a photographer can show their photos in Adobe Lightroom and make changes suggested by meeting attendees in “real-time.” We have collaborated on shared photos with good results