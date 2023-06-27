Photo Show

Aerial Combat, photo by Bob Branstrom (top) and Frosty Skylight by Bill Ososki (below) are just two photos from five local photographers featured at the Nevada County Eric Rood Administrative Center in Nevada City. Aside froim Branstrom and Ososki, the show features Fred Finney, Henry Goodman, and Jim Bair.

 Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

The Camera Group, an Activity Group within the Gold Country Welcome Club, took a creative leap by presenting its first photography show this week. Five photographers from the Camera Group submitted some of their best photographs to Nevada County Staff. Twenty were chosen to be hung at the Eric Rood Administration Center in the 2nd floor foyer, which is dedicated to displaying the works of local artists.

Nevada County employee Carla Boone says, “It is so wonderful to have such beautiful images in the middle of our busy work environment. I can rest my eyes and mind on a picture and be transported there.”