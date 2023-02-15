Staff Writer
Plans are underway for the selection of a new site for the Nevada County courthouse.
Three options were initially considered: renovate the existing building on Church Street in Nevada City, raze the existing building and rebuild on the same location, or rebuild on a new site altogether.
The New Nevada City Courthouse Study was completed on June 9, 2022 and not long thereafter the option to build a new courthouse on a new site was chosen.
A preference toward acquiring land as close to downtown as possible should be taken into account, given its financial feasibility, according to the Judicial Council of California Facilities Services.
“There’s nowhere to go right now,” Paul Matson, a longtime civic leader, city council member and former mayor of Nevada City said. “Several sites are being proposed such as a vacant area near the Rood Center and jail, the U.S. Forest Service Headquarters, some space off of Nevada City Technology Center.”
Selecting a site for construction of a new courthouse is a process that works through criteria set up through the Site Selection and Acquisition Policy for Judicial Branch Facilities of California.
“The targeted lot size from the study is at least 4.2 acres for optimal site functionality,” Jason Galkin, Court Executive Officer said.
The criteria in which sites are being considered include property that is close to the jail or near downtown civic centers that already exist, greenfield sites that are undeveloped as long as they do not increase the cost of the overall project, according to a report from the Office of Court Construction and Management.
Criteria for sites that would be rejected include sites on an earthquake fault, are located within a 100-year floodplain, are contaminated sites, or that require additional costs, such as infrastructure or clean-up.
“The state owns 60% of the courthouse property and the county [of Nevada] owns the other 40%, so even though the current courthouse is in Nevada City, a lot depends on the state,” Matson said.
When the state’s budget is determined beginning the fiscal year in July, the next steps can be taken to acquire the land and begin construction in the next few years
“The Governor’s proposed 2023-2024 budget does include funding for the next phase of the project (land acquisition), though there could be changes between now and when the budget is finalized in June,” Galkin said.
Fate of the current courthouse
Concerns about the inevitable move to a new location raise the question, what will become of the current building located at 201 Church Street in Nevada City?
A recent proposal is a private liberal arts college of 500 undergraduates taking over the site.
Thirty-five-year Nevada City resident John Vodonick, Ph.D., is leading a project along with a steering committee of local individuals, to establish the New College of California within the walls of the historic courthouse.
The acquisition and establishment of the college in the historic courthouse would be privately funded according to a press release from the Oddfellows’ Seven Stars Gallery.
The New College of California would have a “limited residential model,” according to the press release.
The Union reached out to Dr. Vodonick, who refused to comment.
“We’ve heard about the proposal [for the college] and we have a role in the task force that is considering ways to repurpose the facility,” Sean Grayson, City Manager said. “From the city’s perspective we are interested in anything viable that could be continued in that building.”
An estimated $6 million a year is generated by the surrounding businesses who benefit from the traffic that the courthouse brings in the form of shopping, parking, and restaurants according to Grayson.
“We want to find the right fit and something that will be beneficial to the community,” Grayson said.
At a three day retreat last week, county officials created a task force to generate ideas for the repurposing of the structure, according to Grayson.
“The city’s joint interest is that a plan be in place for the repurposing of the building and its needed renovations before the new site construction begins to minimize the time that the building would stand empty,” Grayson said.
The cost to renovate the building to make it usable for the courts was estimated at $219,780,230 while the cost to construct a new building at a new location was $176,832,060 according to the study.
“The court’s current space on Church Street is considered unsafe, undersized, substandard, overcrowded, and functionally deficient. Challenges to court operations include severe safety concerns associated with seismic deficiencies, non-compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, and no sprinkler system. The lack of secure circulation and separate paths of travel risks the safety of judges, court staff, the public, and in-custody defendants,” according to findings in the study.
The Nevada County Superior Court serves approximately two thirds of the Nevada County population and accommodates criminal, misdemeanor, traffic, family law, juvenile, and civil cases.