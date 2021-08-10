 The fair is back in town | TheUnion.com
The fair is back in town

Nevada County Fair starts today

Elias Funez
  

A pair of Nevada Union High School FFA students put the finishing touches on their goat pens Tuesday in advance of today’s opening of the 2021 Nevada County Fair.
Photo: Elias Funez
Sheep from the Mendenhall Wool Ranch, of Loma Rica, are brought into the sheep barn at the Nevada County Fairgrounds Tuesday morning.
Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada Union FFA’s Carlee Fisher walks Whiskey River over to the washing station during Tuesday’s hog check-in at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.
Photo: Elias Funez
Penn Valley 4-H’s Harlie Deschaine, who sits on the California Pork Producers Junior Board, talks about showing her hogs competitively across the country. The NU freshman brought five of her best hogs to compete at this year’s fair.
Photo: Elias Funez
A curious cow takes in its new surroundings after arriving at the fairgrounds this week for the 2021 Nevada County Fair.
Photo: Elias Funez
Penn Valley 4-H’s Kayla Whitman finishes blow drying her boer goat Limo after arriving at the fairgrounds Tuesday to compete in this year’s Nevada County Fair.
Photo: Elias Funez
Audra Paasch from Meadowlarks 4-H is surrounded by her pygmy goats at the fair.
Photo: Elias Funez

