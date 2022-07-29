The Emperor’s New Clothes: Main Stage Playmakers showcase first production at Center for Arts
A mischievous trio of “tailors” comes up with a get-rich-quick scheme to convince a vain emperor to wear their magic clothes. They claim that only smart people can see these amazing garments.
Will everyone just pretend to see the clothes? Will these three schemers get away with the jewels and gold? Is there anyone brave enough to tell the truth?
Perfect for the entire family, this two-act production will leave you in stiches!
Youth tickets are $7 adults $17-22, more information at http://www.thecenterforthearts.org.
