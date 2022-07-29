facebook tracking pixel The Emperor’s New Clothes: Main Stage Playmakers showcase first production at Center for Arts | TheUnion.com
The Emperor’s New Clothes: Main Stage Playmakers showcase first production at Center for Arts

News |

The Union staff
Emperor Kostroma admires his attire in the mirror while meeting the 3 PS who have agreed to make him an outfit of magic clothes in The Emperor’s New Clothes presented by The Main Stage Playmakers at The Center. This is their first production and continues with showings today and tomorrow Sunday July 31 at 3:00 p.m. at The Center For the Arts in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez

A mischievous trio of “tailors” comes up with a get-rich-quick scheme to convince a vain emperor to wear their magic clothes. They claim that only smart people can see these amazing garments.

Will everyone just pretend to see the clothes? Will these three schemers get away with the jewels and gold? Is there anyone brave enough to tell the truth?

Perfect for the entire family, this two-act production will leave you in stiches!

Youth tickets are $7 adults $17-22, more information at http://www.thecenterforthearts.org.

Director Paulette Gilbert watches a dress rehearsal of The Emperor’s New Clothes earlier this week at The Center for The Arts at 314 West Main Street.
Photo: Elias Funez
The Emperor and Empress of Kostroma, played by Gary Benjamin Cicarelli and Lena Von Ruden, get excited as they plan a big ceremonial entrance.
Photo: Elias Funez
The Royal Ministers are shown the Emperor’s “magic” clothes that they have made for him during The Emperor’s New Clothes, being presented at The Center for The Arts this weekend.
Photo: Elias Funez
This is The Main Stage Playmakers’ first prodcution at The Center for the Arts and is suitable for all ages.
Photo: Elias Funez

 

