The Dry Diggings experience: Four-day reggae music festival brings many to Grass Valley

Elias Funez
  

Southern California-based reggae band Fortunate Youth takes to the Dry Diggings stage Thursday during the first night of the four-day music and camping festival which brought many people to Grass Valley and the Nevada County Fairgrounds.
Photo: Elias Funez
Mike Pinto takes the Beach Hut Deli stage Sunday night at the Dry Diggings music and camping festival.
Photo: Elias Funez
Rebelution’s singer/guitarist Eric Rachmany signals to the crowd gathered at the Dry Diggings Festival Saturday night.
Photo: Elias Funez
The Movement’s keyboardist/horn player Matt Goodwin takes a leap of faith from a stack of speakers on the Dry Diggings Stage Saturday evening.
Photo: Elias Funez
A couple of friends enjoy Mike Pinto on the Beach Hut Deli Stage Sunday at the Dry Diggings festival, held for the second year at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.
Photo: Elias Funez
Anthony B leads the crowd through his “exercise” routine while playing his high energy set.
Photo: Elias Funez
Eric Hirschhorn, who plays tenor saxophone for Rebelution, Mike Pinto, and other bands, plays on the Beach Hut Deli Stage Sunday.
Photo: Elias Funez
Fans in the crowd are illuminated by the stage lights.
Photo: Elias Funez
Smoke emanates from the Dry Diggings Stage during the four-day festival.
Photo: Elias Funez
The Expendables lead singer Geoff Weers takes the main stage Sunday at Dry Diggings music and camping festival in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Denm takes the stage Saturday at the Dry Diggings Festival in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez

